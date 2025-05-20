Fujian Fuwei Selects Harper For Commercial-Scale Equipment For Production Of Carbon Fiber

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harper International, leader in thermal processing solutions for advanced materials, has been selected to provide advanced high temperature furnace systems for the manufacture of carbon fiber for Fujian Fuwei Advanced Material Co., Ltd. The commercial-scale Harper carbonization line, a turn-key thermal processing solution for carbon fiber manufacturing, is scheduled for shipment to Fujian Fuwei's site in Yong'an City, Fujian province in February 2026. Harper's custom engineered carbonization line will comprise advanced three-meter-wide Oxidation Ovens, LT and HT Furnace systems, waste gas abatement systems, surface treatment systems and integrated additional unit operations, controls, and services.For Fujian, Harper's technology advancements equal optimized fiber quality due to faster oxidation, improved velocity uniformity, assured temperature uniformity, and optimal control of the reaction. These advancements combined with Harper's expert on-site services for installation and start-up support offer industry leading commissioning timeframes allowing for efficient transition to commercial production rates.This equipment contract is a critical element in this first phase of the Fuwei high-end new material project investment valued at 2.3 billion yuan ($320 million) which aims to achieve an effective annual production capacity of 4,000 metric tons per year of carbon fiber. After this first phase, the long-term project plan is to utilize 1,142 acres of land with an overall planned production capacity of 50,000 metric tons per year.“Harper's world class carbonization lines continue to be the preferred choice for both advanced fiber producers and new market entrants who look to minimize their risk and timeline to commercialization. We are very pleased that Fujian Fuwei have selected Harper equipment and solutions to initiate their new high-end materials project. It is a great honor that they have placed their trust and confidence in the skills and experience of our team”, commented Paul Elwell, Vice President of Harper International Corporation.About Harper InternationalHarper International is a global leader in complete thermal processing solutions, as well as technical services essential for the production of advanced materials. From concept to commercialization, from research scale to full production line operations, Harper is perpetually on the cutting edge. Since our founding in 1924, we have pioneered some of the world's most innovative, customized systems, with a focus on processing materials at high temperature and in non-ambient atmospheres. For additional information about Harper, please visit harperintl or email us at ....

