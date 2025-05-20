Registry Partners Announces The Launch Of Regihealth, An Innovative Program To Optimize Healthcare Registries

Since its founding in 2002, Registry Partners has been committed to improving data collection processes for healthcare providers across 40-plus states. With RegiHealth, the company introduces a strategic consulting solution aimed at transforming patient registries from compliance tools into powerful assets that drive business intelligence, operational efficiency and patient-centric care.

"Hospitals invest significant resources into their registries but many are not utilizing them to their full potential," said Ronda Howe, CEO of Registry Partners. "RegiHealth empowers healthcare organizations to harness their patient registry data, offering actionable insights that improve marketing strategies, operational planning and overall efficiency."

The RegiHealth program offers a four-step process to guide healthcare systems through patient registry optimization:

Identify key areas for improvement in patient registry management.Conduct questionnaires, interviews and deep dives to establish key performance indicators (KPIs) for operations, quality and education, data analytics, and initiatives.Provide a scorecard that illustrates KPI results and highlights focus areas for improvement.Deliver a customized strategic plan to help hospitals maximize their registry data for marketing and operational efficiency.

"At Registry Partners, we understand the critical role registries play in patient care and business operations," said Donna Reynolds, founder of Registry Partners. "With RegiHealth, we are taking our commitment a step further by helping healthcare organizations unlock the full potential of their data, ensuring it delivers meaningful value and contributes to a healthier future."

RegiHealth leverages Registry Partners' two decades of experience, its team of U.S.-based consultants and advanced technology to provide comprehensive registry evaluations. The program serves as a vital resource for healthcare organizations looking to optimize registry operations, improve data quality and enhance their return on investment.

For more information about RegiHealth and how it can benefit your healthcare organization, visit or contact us at [email protected] .

About Registry Partners Registry Partners is a national provider of data abstraction, registry management and consulting services. Founded in 2002 in Burlington, North Carolina, the company was established with a vision to reduce the cost of registry operations and provide hospitals with expert registry support beyond geographic barriers. Today, Registry Partners serves clients across 40-plus states and supports registries of all sizes from single abstractor sites to large teaching hospitals. The company remains dedicated to delivering high-quality data solutions that ultimately impact patient care and outcomes.

SOURCE Registry Partners