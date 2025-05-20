Auradine Expands Bitcoin Mining Solutions With ASIC Chips, Range Of Advanced Cooling Systems And Modular Megawatt Containers

At Bitcoin Vegas 2025, Auradine is unveiling a comprehensive portfolio of energy-efficient Bitcoin technology solutions to drive integration, democratization and rapid deployments

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auradine Inc., a leading US-based Bitcoin miner manufacturer, today announced a significant expansion of its mining hardware portfolio to better serve the full spectrum of the Bitcoin ecosystem. From high-performance ASIC chips to complete mining systems and containerized infrastructure, Auradine is expanding access to scalable, energy-efficient Bitcoin solutions for both industrial-scale and home-based, integrated solutions.

As part of this expansion, Auradine is modularizing its offerings to address a growing demand for flexible and innovative deployment options. The updated portfolio includes next-generation standalone ASIC chips and support for customized form factors, enabling system builders and miners worldwide to integrate Auradine's technology into bespoke mining setups.

Auradine's ASIC chips are already being used by leading companies such as MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) , FutureBit and Deep South . In addition to its chip offering, Auradine continues to produce a complete range of mining systems - air-cooled, immersion-cooled, and hydro-cooled - and is launching fully integrated 1MW modular container solutions in partnership with Fog Hashing and FBox . These containers house 100–200 miners each and have already begun shipping to customers seeking scalable, modular, customizable infrastructure, with US mining powerhouse Merkle Standard being the first to adopt Auradine's modular mining rig.

"We were the first to deploy Auradine's container solution, and it immediately exceeded our expectations," said Monty Stahl, COO at Merkle Standard. "The combination of performance, energy efficiency, and modular design gives us the flexibility to scale our operations faster and smarter than traditional infrastructure allows. This is the kind of innovation the mining industry has needed for a long time."

"Auradine's ability to deliver both high-performance chips and scalable infrastructure aligns with MARA's mission to stay at the forefront of bitcoin mining. We have been pleased with the partnership with Auradine with their leading edge engineering capability and innovation. " said Ashu Swami, Chief Technology Officer of MARA Holdings .

"Our goal is to democratize access to Bitcoin mining and enable innovative integrations," said Rajiv Khemani, CEO and Co-Founder of Auradine. "Whether you're running a megawatt container or building a small form-factor heater-miner for your home, we provide the chips, systems, and support to help you succeed. This new chapter is about giving miners the tools to innovate, scale, and operate efficiently."

"Auradine's open approach to ASIC distribution is a gamechanger for bitcoin mining decentralization, it empowers companies like ours to build low-power desktop devices for consumers at scale, something that hasn't been possible with any other chip manufacturer," said John Stefanopoulos, Founder of FutureBit .

"We were one of the first to try Auradine's ASIC chips and were immediately impressed by the support and customization that the team provided. It helps miners like us to stay scalable and efficient while raising the standard for what decentralized mining looks like," said Brock Tompkins, CEO of Deep South Operating, LLC.

Fresh off a $153M Series C capital raise, Auradine continues to penetrate the BTC mining sector by offering reference designs and modular infrastructure to customers that demand more flexibility than existing mining hardware providers can offer. With no other major manufacturer selling ASIC chips, Auradine is uniquely positioned to expand access and drive broader innovation in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem. Auradine also plans to leverage its expertise in ASIC development and production to extend its modular container architecture to AuraLinks, Auradine's GenAI networking solutions, signaling its long-term vision to transform and optimize the hardware and software systems that power AI and blockchain technology.

Auradine, Inc. is a leader in blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions. The company provides groundbreaking software, hardware, and cloud offerings to enable scalable and sustainable solutions. Founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists, Auradine boasts deep expertise and a proven track record in semiconductors and systems. Auradine is committed to innovation and excellence and is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit .

