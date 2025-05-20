Delta Black And Athule Aero Announce Strategic Partnership

Advancing Next-Generation UAS Propulsion

HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Black Aerospace and Athule Aero, two of the most agile startups shaping the future of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop next-generation propeller systems that enhance performance, reduce acoustic signatures, and accelerate deployment of the groundbreaking Delta Black, RAIDER 330, Group 3 UAS.

"Athule has been a valuable augmentation to the Delta Black engineering team. Their expertise with propeller design, analysis & testing is helping the RAIDER 330 achieve best in class performance," said Jeff Lydecker, CTO of Delta Black.

This collaboration marks a new model for aerospace innovation-one defined by speed, alignment, and shared vision. Athule's rapid design-to-test process combines real-time simulation with in-house fabrication to deliver custom propellers optimized for each aircraft and mission. Delta Black's Group 3 Hybrid- Electric Propulsion System (HEPS) RAIDER 330 platform, known for its VTOL capabilities and unmatched 28-hour endurance, will be among the first to integrate Athule's mission-specific propeller systems.

"Delta Black is building an elite Group 3 ISR and Logistics platform that yields the best-in-class Payload, Range, Endurance and Power (PREP)," said Clay Kroschel , CEO of Delta Black Aerospace. "Partnering with Athule allows us to move faster, cut acoustic signatures, and remain at the forefront of performance ultimately providing the Warfighter with better tools for combat."

"We founded Athule to partner with forward-leaning teams like Delta Black," added Tony Bacarella , CEO of Athule Aero. "They're pushing innovation across vehicle classes, and they move with urgency. This partnership is about aligning resources to unlock propulsion design that will enable more effective missions."

Their partnership debuts at AUVSI Xponential 2025 in Houston. Live demonstrations, walkthroughs at Booth 1725, and media interview opportunities are scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, May 21 .

Attn. Media: High-res images and video are online at Dropbox Link .

Media Contact:

Lisa Belodoff, VP, Business Development & Marketing Athule Aero, Booth 1725, [email protected] , 315.506.5804

Rachel Moore, VP Brand & Marketing Delta Black Aerospace [email protected]

# # About Athule Aero

Athule Aero is a propulsion innovation company pioneering the next generation of ultra-quiet, high-efficiency propeller systems for unmanned and advanced aerial vehicles. Headquartered in Texas with operations across key UAS markets, Athule delivers design-through-test capabilities that reduce acoustic signatures, improve efficiency, and accelerate integration timelines. Athule partners with forward-leaning companies and government programs to solve complex flight challenges-when quiet matters. **Learn more at .**

# # About Delta Black Aerospace

Delta Black Aerospace is a n OEM redefining unmanned aerial systems through Payload, Range, Endurance, and Power (PREP). Our flagship platform-the RAIDER 330-combines hybrid-electric propulsion system (HEPS) with VTOL capabilities to deliver unmatched performance in austere environments. Built by Senior Subject Matter Experts (SME's) with decades of operational and manufacturing experience, Delta Black systems lift more, go further, endure longer, and deliver more power to payloads than traditional Group 3 platforms. **Learn more at .**

SOURCE Athule Aero

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED