Capital Moving & Storage Expands Into Triad Region Of North Carolina

Capital Moving is now on Triad

Capital Moving & Storage expands to the Triad, bringing trusted service and a people-first approach to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point.

- William L. Saunders, Managing PartnerGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Moving & Storage , a North Carolina-based provider of residential and commercial relocation services, is expanding operations into the Triad region. This strategic move will enable the company to serve new customers in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point-reinforcing its dedication to dependable service, local connection, and community-focused growth.With a longstanding reputation for reliability and a people-first approach, Capital Moving & Storage is known for putting customers at the heart of every move. The company now brings that same trusted experience to the Triad, delivering professional, personalized service that has defined its presence across other regions in the state.“Our growth into the Triad represents more than business expansion-it's about showing up for our customers where they are,” said William L. Saunders, Managing Partner of Capital Moving & Storage.Capital Moving & Storage offers a full range of moving and secure storage solutions, tailored to both residential and commercial needs. With the Triad expansion, the company is now accepting bookings throughout the region.For more information, visit Capital Moving & Storage

William L. Saunders

Capital Moving & Storage

+1 (336) 932-8277

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.