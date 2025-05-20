403
Russia Fines Apple for Violation of LGBTQ Propaganda
**Title: Apple Fined in Russia for Alleged Violation of LGBTQ Propaganda Laws**
A Moscow judicial body on Monday imposed a penalty of 7.5 million rubles (approximately \$93,000) on U.S.-based technology corporation Apple for allegedly breaching Russian regulations concerning the dissemination of LGBTQ-related content.
The accusation, made in April, involved Apple purportedly infringing Part 3 of Article 6.21 of Russia’s Administrative Offenses Code.
This specific section addresses the online promotion of what the law refers to as non-traditional sexual behavior and identities, gender transition, and ideologies rejecting parenthood.
In an announcement published on Telegram, judicial authorities confirmed that Moscow’s Tagansky District Court had “found Apple Distribution International Ltd. guilty of three administrative offences” according to Article 6.21. For each offense, the court levied a penalty exceeding \$30,000.
According to the business news outlet RBK, the charges originated from the presence of a television series available on Apple’s streaming service, which included content featuring “non-traditional sexual relations.”
These claims were reportedly supported by the Russian media oversight agency, Roskomnadzor.
The court session was conducted privately due to what was described as sensitive data regarding Apple’s operational services and internal correspondence.
Neither the court nor the involved entities revealed further specifics.
Russia has increasingly enforced stricter controls on LGBTQ-related material in recent years. Initially, in 2013, it prohibited the distribution of such material to minors.
The scope of the legislation was extended in 2022 to include the general population. In a further escalation, the Russian government categorized the “international LGBT movement” as a terrorist entity in the previous year.
