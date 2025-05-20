Compound Semiconductor Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Telecom Industry Spurs Demand For Compound Semiconductors Amid LTE And 5G Growth
Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Semiconductor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The compound semiconductor market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period. Compound semiconductors, composed of elements from Groups 3 and 5 or Groups 2 and 4, find extensive applications in electronic film coatings, electronic wafers, and integrated circuits fabrication, thereby driving market demand.
Market Trends:
- Automotive Industry Leveraging Compound Semiconductors for Power Devices: There is increasing adoption of compound semiconductors in the automotive sector, particularly in electric and hybrid vehicles, and related charging infrastructure. Environmental concerns and the rising demand for electric vehicles fuel this trend. Healthcare Sector Embracing Compound Semiconductors for Advanced Applications: The healthcare sector utilizes these semiconductors in power management devices, microcontrollers, sensors, and MEMS to enhance diagnostic and treatment technologies. Telecommunications Industry Driving Demand: Surge in demand for compound semiconductors in telecommunications is driven by LTE and 5G network expansions, alongside increased smartphone penetration using GaAs-based solar cells. Asia Pacific Poised for Significant Growth: The region is expected to witness rapid growth due to high demand for electronic devices and advancements in wireless, automation, and transportation sectors. The mature semiconductor industry here, coupled with R&D initiatives, strengthens this growth. North America and Europe to Experience Increased Demand: These regions will see heightened demand due to expansion in aerospace, defense, IT, and telecommunications sectors. Key market players based here will be instrumental in driving growth.
Major players in this sector include Sumitomo Electric Industries, Toshiba Corporation, SCIOCS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Qorvo, Texas Instruments, GaN Systems, and Kyma Technologies.
Report Coverage:
- Data from 2022-2024 and forecasts to 2030 Growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain overview, regulatory landscape, and trend analysis Competitive positioning, strategies, and market share analyses Revenue growth forecasts for segments and regions Company profiles and key developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Snapshot
3. Business Landscape
4. Technological Outlook
5. Compound Semiconductor Market By Type
6. Compound Semiconductor Market By Group
7. Compound Semiconductor Market By Fabrication Process
8. Compound Semiconductor Market By End-User Industry
9. Compound Semiconductor Market By Geography
10. Competitive Environment And Analysis
11. Company Profiles
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Toshiba Corporation Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Qorvo, Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated GaN Systems Kyma Technologies Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. Veeco Instruments Inc. Yole Group
