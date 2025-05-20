Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Migrant supporting thousands sneak into Europe faces arrest

Migrant supporting thousands sneak into Europe faces arrest


2025-05-20 09:44:59
(MENAFN) Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Ebid, of the nationality of Egypt, who arrived in the UK in a tiny boat in October of 2022, worked with trafficking networks in north Africa to transport hundreds of people who left their countries from Libya to Italy.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) thinks that the instance that is aged 42 years is initial time somebody has been condemned for planning migrant going of the Mediterranean from the UK.

Judge Adam Hiddleston stated that Ebid played a "significant managerial role within an organised crime group" and his "primary motivation was to make money out of human trafficking.”

He informed Ebid that the "conspiracy that you were a part of generated millions of pounds" and he inferred that he must have been a "beneficiary" of "a significant amount".
He also stated that Ebid and the criminal gang, taking from “hard-earned savings of desperate individuals", who were "ruthlessly and cynically exploited", As the quantity of money was "truly staggering".

MENAFN20052025000045017281ID1109572530

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search