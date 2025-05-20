Strider Unveils Unprecedented AI-Powered Strategic Intelligence Capabilities That Further Protect Organizations From State-Sponsored Threats

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The traditional nation-state vs nation-state approach to espionage is gone as superpowers battle for geopolitical, economic, technological, and data dominance. The PRC, Russia, Iran, and other adversarial nation-states continue to target commercial enterprises, research institutions, and government entities in the battle for superiority. Meanwhile, the threat landscape is evolving. Attacks are faster, more covert, and more data-driven than ever before as adversarial nation-states work to obtain cutting-edge technologies and compromise talent and supply chains across the globe.

Staying ahead of these threats requires the ability to act in real-time. Spark rapidly processes billions of data points to generate actionable, context-rich insights that help organizations uncover the risks and take steps to stop them. More specifically, Spark enables users to:



Illuminate and Accelerate Essential Risk Intelligence: Spark cuts through scattered signals, noise, and data overload to uncover potential state-sponsored threats linked to individuals, organizations, and technology. It automates in-depth analysis, streamlines fragmented tools, and helps users pinpoint risk with precision-all in real time.



Combine Internal Data for Enhanced Security: For the first time in Strider's platform, users can securely combine internal data with Strider's intelligence for a richer, comprehensive view of their risk landscape. Spark runs on Strider's secure zero-touch architecture, ensuring user data remains protected and siloed at every step. Users who prefer not to integrate their own internal data can utilize Spark's capabilities with Strider's data alone.

Lay the Foundation for AI-Powered Risk Management: Today, Spark delivers the familiar AI interface features like natural language search, real-time analysis, suggested searches, threaded replies, multilingual input, and more.

These features merely scratch the surface. Over the next 12 months, new capabilities will be added to the platform that arm Strider users with even faster and more contextualized insights that enable smarter decisions in an increasingly competitive global environment.

Learn more about Spark here and request a demo here .

About Strider

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, London, and Tokyo.

Media Contact: Janelle Davis, [email protected]

Video -