Onestream And Girls Who Code Announce Partnership To Empower Next Generation Of Women Developers In Tech And Finance

Partnership bridges the gender gap in tech and Finance by expanding education, mentorship and career pathways for young women



BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream , the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core financial and operational functions – including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, announced today a strategic partnership with Girls Who Code , a leading nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in tech. Girls Who Code is committed to preparing students for in-demand jobs in emerging technology and AI, ensuring that they keep in pace with a rapidly changing tech industry. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached over 760,000 students through in-person and virtual programming. Of these, 330,000 alumni are now college or career-aged, ready to lead in tech. This partnership aims to build the next generation of innovators, equipping young women with the software development and AI skills, mentorship and career exposure needed to thrive in the evolving worlds of tech and Finance. Together, OneStream and Girls Who Code are building a more inclusive future, equipping the next generation with the skills and opportunities needed to pursue impactful careers in tech and Finance.

Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders

Through a combination of education, mentorship and hands-on training, the OneStream and Girls Who Code partnership will help young women build the skills and confidence needed to pursue careers in technology and Finance.

Key initiatives include:



Technical Training and Education: OneStream will sponsor hands-on workshops for Girls Who Code participants, offering real-world exposure to enterprise tech and development tools including the OneStream Genesis no-code, click-to-configure software development platform.

Mentorship with Industry Leaders: Participants will connect with OneStream employees for guided mentorship opportunities that offer firsthand insights into careers in tech and Finance, along with career guidance and development support.

Expanded Mentorship Network: Participants will also have the opportunity to engage with OneStream's Women in Finance network to build meaningful relationships and learn from inspiring women across global Finance organizations. In addition, participants will have mentorship opportunities across OneStream's broader ecosystem, including customers and partners, to offer diverse industry perspectives and a wide network of professional support.

Internship Opportunities: Girls Who Code alumni will have the opportunity to apply for internships with OneStream, which can help them gain valuable, real-world experience in the tech and Finance industry as they transition from education to the workforce.

Community Engagement & Local Chapters: OneStream will support local Girls Who Code clubs near its key development hubs to create spaces for training and mentorship within local communities. Measuring Impact: To help ensure lasting value, OneStream and Girls Who Code will track program progress and impact by gathering participant feedback and measuring outcomes like skills development and career advancement.

"We are at a pivotal moment, as today's macroeconomic shifts and rapid technological advancements continue to reshape the workforce," said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. "Our partnership with OneStream opens the door for students to explore careers in Finance and enterprise tech through real-world experience, access to cutting-edge tech, and mentorship from the women leading this transformation."

Breaking Barriers: Why Early Access and Mentorship Matter

New data from OneStream's recent Finance Talent Crunch Survey reveals the importance of investing in early access, education and mentorship for young women to thrive in tech and Finance roles. Despite their ambitions, many face persistent gaps in confidence, support and workplace structure that threaten to stall progress before it starts.

Key insights include:



AI Readiness Starts Early: Only 12% of women Finance students expect to rely heavily on AI in their future careers, compared to 68% of male students. Compounding the issue, just 65% of women students feel they have enough experience with AI versus 93% of male students.

Confidence and Preparedness Lag: While 61% of women students are enthusiastic about developing AI-related skills, only 56% of young women professionals feel prepared – compared to 69% of young men. Furthermore, 80% of young women Finance professionals expect to use AI, but only 52% of women managers feel confident integrating AI into their work.

Mentorship is a Powerful Catalyst: Women students (23%) and young women professionals (26%) are among the most likely to have a mentor guide them to pursue a career in Finance versus male students (18%) and male young professionals (20%). Culture Concerns are Driving Caution: 60% of women say work-life balance is a non-negotiable versus 43% of men. While women students are drawn to Finance for perceived job stability (64%), high salary (61%) and a clear path for growth (52%), many cite high stress, poor work-life balance, toxic culture, lack of DEI and inexperience as negative perceptions of Finance careers.

"Our recent Finance Talent Crunch research revealed a significant gender gap in AI confidence and experience – one that starts as early as the student level," said Danielle Crane, Chief People Officer at OneStream. "We're proud to partner with Girls Who Code to help close that gap by providing girls and young women with the education, training, mentorship and support they need to confidently become the next generation of strategic leaders."

Supporting Girls Who Code

OneStream was proud to name Girls Who Code as the official beneficiary of its 2025 employee giving campaign and the official charity sponsor of OneStream Splash. Through its Employee Match Program, OneStream will double-match all employee donations of up to $200 made to Girls Who Code this year.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise Finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,600 customers, including 17% of the Fortune 500, more than 300 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,500 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance. To learn more, visit onestream.

