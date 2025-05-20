PERFECT GAME ANNOUNCES EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH LUCAS OIL AS OFFICIAL OIL SPONSOR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This collaboration enhances Lucas Oil's existing relationship with Perfect Game and further deepens its commitment to supporting youth sports and community engagement. As part of the partnership, Lucas Oil will enjoy prominent brand visibility at the famed East Cobb Complex in Marietta, Georgia, one of the premier venues in amateur baseball that can see up to 600,000 people per year pass through its gates for Perfect Game events. Fans and players alike will experience Lucas Oil through on-site activations at select Perfect Game events throughout the year.

In addition, Lucas Oil will sponsor the starting lineups and "Players of the Game" features during select broadcasts on PerfectGame (PGTV), bringing even greater visibility to standout performances and shining a spotlight on the next generation of baseball stars.

Lucas Oil had previously served as the title sponsor for Perfect Game's 2024 9U and 12U National World Series held at the East Cobb Complex, and this new agreement builds on the success of that event.

"We're thrilled to expand the great relationship Perfect Game has had with Lucas Oil and make them the official oil partner of Perfect Game," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Their continued investment in youth baseball speaks volumes about their commitment to the development of young athletes and the communities that support them."

"As a baseball parent, I am proud to have Lucas Oil partner with Perfect Game to support the development of young athletes while connecting with passionate baseball communities," said Morgan Lucas, CEO at Lucas Oil. "We're proud to deepen our involvement and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,240 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,134 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Lucas Oil

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand's commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver. Based in Indianapolis, the company's rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Walmart, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest and more. For more information, visit and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, Twitter, X, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA