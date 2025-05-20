Sify Announces Pay-Per-Use Colocation Pricing At All NVIDIA-Certified AI-Ready Hyperscale Data Center Campuses Across India

This follows the recent expansion of Sify's portfolio of DGX-Ready Data Centers, certified for up to 130 KW/rack capacity under NVIDIA's DGX-Ready Data Center program – Sify's latest hyperscale data centers in Chennai and Noida have now been certified by NVIDIA, joining Sify's Navi Mumbai data center which was certified in 2024. Sify will offer this innovative, colocation pricing program at all three of these campus locations.

The hourly pricing model is inclusive of hosting, power and infrastructure costs. By pricing its services on an hourly basis, Sify is removing the entry-cost barrier and fixed-cost infrastructure risk, enabling its GPU Cloud partners to set up and respond quickly to the growing AI market. Sify's converged ICT ecosystem will also offer an extensive array of services like Global connectivity, White Glove IT infrastructure and Managed Services. Initially, Sify will support the NVIDIA H100, H200, B200, GB200 NVL72, and GB300 NVL72 platforms, including liquid-cooled variants.

Speaking on this market disruption, Sharad Agarwal, CEO, Sify Infinit Spaces Limited , the data center subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited, said“By investing ahead in state-of-the-art infrastructure, Sify already has the most extensive footprint of NVIDIA-certified data centers and a network connectivity with the lowest latency to hyperscale clouds. Now, by introducing colocation pricing on an hourly basis, we aim to make it much faster and easier to deploy these platforms in India to support on-demand applications. Sify's colocation partners can bring the latest NVIDIA GPUs to India, while Sify will manage all of the local infrastructure to support this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.”

“India is rapidly emerging as a pivotal player in the global AI race, with its deep talent pool, cost advantages, and rapidly advancing digital infrastructure. Sify's pay-per-use colocation model, built on NVIDIA-certified platforms, is a timely innovation that removes traditional barriers to AI adoption. By enabling global enterprises to tap into India's AI capabilities through scalable, high-performance infrastructure, Sify is well positioned to support domestic innovation and position India as a global hub for AI workloads and transformation,” quoted Rajiv Ranjan, Associate Research Director, IDC Asia Pacific .

About Sify Technologies

A multiple times award winner of the Golden Peacock from the Institute of Directors for Corporate Governance, Sify Technologies is India's most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify's infrastructure, comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore. Sify, , Sify Technologies and are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify's business, please see the discussion under the caption“Risk Factors” in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at , and Sify's other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact: