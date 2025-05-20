Minisforum To Unveil Unparalleled AI New Products At COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025
Minisforum's Exhibits at the Show
In addition to standard mini PCs, Minisforum will display a variety of new mini PCs optimized for gaming, creative work, and business applications, along with closely integrated accessories such as Thunderbolt docks and gaming controllers. Notably, models equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 series and Intel Core Ultra processors will be showcased, offering a perfect balance of high performance and low power consumption. These diverse products are designed to meet the varied needs of users.
Experience the AI mini PCs in Person
A hands-on experience area will be set up at the booth, allowing visitors to experience Minisforum's latest products, including the AI mini PC, Minisforum AI X1 Pro. In collaboration with Wondershare, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a range of AI software solutions on the AI X1 Pro, such as Wondershare's AI video editing software Filmora, office software related to PDF, PPT, and mind mapping, as well as digital human, automatic video editing, and text-to-image AI solutions. The powerful AI hardware combined with intelligent AI software will significantly enhance productivity.
Minisforum's engineers and product experts will be on hand to provide technical advice and customization suggestions.
Booth Information
COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025 takes place at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, Taipei on May 20th-23rd. Minisforum will be exhibiting at booth M1334.
Through COMPUTEX TAIPEI, Minisforum will present the possibilities of next-generation computing with higher performance and smaller form factors. The latest information will be updated on the official website and social media channels.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: CONTACT Kathy Lee COMPANY: Minisforum EMAIL: ... WEB:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment