Minisforum To Unveil Unparalleled AI New Products At COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading brand in high-performance mini PCs, Minisforum will participate in COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025 from May 20th to May 23rd, 2025. Minisforum will showcase its latest AI mini PCs and next-generation computing solutions, continuing to lead the trend of technological innovation in the industry.

Minisforum's Exhibits at the Show

In addition to standard mini PCs, Minisforum will display a variety of new mini PCs optimized for gaming, creative work, and business applications, along with closely integrated accessories such as Thunderbolt docks and gaming controllers. Notably, models equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 series and Intel Core Ultra processors will be showcased, offering a perfect balance of high performance and low power consumption. These diverse products are designed to meet the varied needs of users.

Experience the AI mini PCs in Person

A hands-on experience area will be set up at the booth, allowing visitors to experience Minisforum's latest products, including the AI mini PC, Minisforum AI X1 Pro. In collaboration with Wondershare, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a range of AI software solutions on the AI X1 Pro, such as Wondershare's AI video editing software Filmora, office software related to PDF, PPT, and mind mapping, as well as digital human, automatic video editing, and text-to-image AI solutions. The powerful AI hardware combined with intelligent AI software will significantly enhance productivity.

Minisforum's engineers and product experts will be on hand to provide technical advice and customization suggestions.

Booth Information

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025 takes place at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, Taipei on May 20th-23rd. Minisforum will be exhibiting at booth M1334.

Through COMPUTEX TAIPEI, Minisforum will present the possibilities of next-generation computing with higher performance and smaller form factors. The latest information will be updated on the official website and social media channels.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

