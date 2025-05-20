HR Leaders Contend With New AI-Fueled Challenges In Developing And Validating Skills, Comptia Research Reveals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Spurred in large part by artificial intelligence (AI), 91% of companies have a high degree of focus on skills development, prioritizing career pathways and promoting internal talent mobility, according to CompTIA's sixth annual "Workforce and Learning Trends " report.

"A confluence of factors makes for an especially challenging time for HR leaders."

A net 81% of HR professionals report their organization falls short of the target level of skills and talent to thrive as a business. AI is the number one skills domain that HR departments plan to increase investment in training, followed by cybersecurity and data analytics.

The study identifies five key trends HR leaders will contend with in the year ahead:

The pace of technological change leads to a new wave of skill shortages and gapsValidating knowledge, skill and task (KST) grows in importanceStaff empowered to make their own training decisions, for better or worseHuman-AI interactions challenge legacy approaches to learning and developmentEssential digital fluency skills shape the future of work

"A confluence of factors makes for an especially challenging time for HR leaders," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. "The research points to renewed efforts to harness the right mix of training technologies and approaches to meet talent development needs."

When it comes to investment in training, 57% of HR leaders expect to increase spending this year and 26% anticipate keeping spending at current levels. Medium-size and small firms are slightly more likely to indicate an increase in their training budget compared to large and very large companies.

"Identifying skills gaps and aligning talent with evolving needs is a critical priority for employers," said Amy Carrado, senior director, workforce research, CompTIA. "Increasingly, companies see industry-recognized certification assessments as their preferred method to validate knowledge, skill and task competencies."

A net 97% of HR professionals cite the importance of validating technical learning and skills attainment through industry-recognized certification assessments. Additionally, 93% report industry-recognized certifications factor into the hiring process for candidates in technology job roles.

Employers continue to add workers to support growth and close talent gaps, while simultaneously reducing staffing in other areas. Growth hiring intent expectations for 2025 matched the prior year rate, with 66% of all companies expecting to add workers. That's offset to a degree by an uptick in layoff expectations – 27% among all companies vs. 24% last year.

CompTIA's "Workforce and Learning Trends" study is based on a survey of 1,109 HR and learning and development professionals. U.S. respondents account 562 of the total, with the balance roughly evenly distributed across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Africa and the Benelux region. The full report is available here .

