Exterro Cracks The Code For Partners Aiming To Drive Sustainable Revenue Growth In The Data Risk Management Market With Launch Of Expn - The Exterro Partner Network

PORTLAND, Ore., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, a global leader in unified data risk management solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Exterro Partner Network (ExPN). This transformative, global, strategic program redefines how organizations tackle complex data challenges by reimagining the partner ecosystem, creating unrivaled revenue opportunities and establishing a new paradigm for customer success.

"In today's fragmented data risk landscape, true innovation demands powerful alliances," stated Exterro Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Cox. "We're not just launching a partner program-we're creating a movement that equips solution providers, law firms, service providers, developers, and resellers with unprecedented capabilities to capture market share. ExPN delivers the comprehensive framework, specialized expertise, and strategic advantage partners need to capitalize on the rapidly expanding data risk management marketplace.”

This launch signals a pivotal evolution and investment in Exterro's commercial strategy, featuring dedicated resources for partners worldwide and a meticulously structured program with escalating benefits. Elite partners who master Exterro's unified suite of solutions-spanning data privacy, security, governance, digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), and e-discovery-will unlock exclusive advantages including:



Strategic partnership with executives (not just account managers)

A multi-tier structure with clear pathways to Elite status

Advanced revenue enablement and brand amplification

Specialized certifications and expertise development

Priority opportunity protection Performance-driven financial incentives

BREAKING THE GROWTH CEILING

ExPN fundamentally transforms business potential for partners by providing the industry's only truly unified approach to data risk management. This breakthrough ecosystem eliminates the limitations of traditional partner programs, enabling organizations to deliver sophisticated, high-margin solutions while simplifying technology relationships. By leveraging Exterro's award-winning platform, partners establish themselves as indispensable strategic advisors capable of addressing interconnected data challenges across the enterprise landscape.

"The market has been constrained by point solutions from a variety of vendors that create complexity rather than clarity," explained Bruce Holbert, senior director of Channel Sales at Exterro. "ExPN shatters this paradigm. Our partners can now deliver immediate strategic value while simultaneously positioning themselves at the forefront of future data risk challenges-all through a single, comprehensive platform that grows alongside their business objectives."

Today's organizations operate in an environment defined by accelerating litigation risks, rising regulatory scrutiny, and increasing cyber threats. Fragmented, point-based tools are no longer sufficient to manage the growing complexity of data across legal, compliance, and security domains. In the face of these challenges, ExPN creates win-win-win scenarios for resellers, service providers, systems integrators, and technology companies and end customers alike. Partners' deep expertise, combined with cutting edge Exterro technology, delivers complete data risk management solutions that unify e-discovery, digital forensics and incident response, and data privacy, security, and governance workflows within a single, easy-to-use platform.

Global Expansion and ExPN Access

The Exterro Partner Network is now open to qualified partners across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As part of the launch, Exterro will engage with new and existing partners through briefings, joint planning sessions, and targeted go-to-market initiatives, creating join go-to-market plans to support the needs of enterprises around the world.

