Conifer Insurance Services Strengthens Cannabis Industry Commitment With Launch Of Cannabis Select Program

TROY, Mich., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Insurance Services ("Conifer"), a pioneer in cannabis insurance solutions, in partnership with Skyward Specialty Insurance GroupTM ("Skyward Specialty"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty market, announced the launch of its new Cannabis Select program, a high-capacity insurance solution built for the evolving needs of multi-state operators (MSOs) and larger cannabis businesses nationwide. Designed to complement Conifer's long-standing Cannabis Essentials program, Cannabis Select offers elevated coverage limits, expanded property protection, and advanced risk management solutions to support the industry's continued growth. Conifer has served the cannabis industry for over a decade, standing apart through its commitment to responsive service, speed to market, and experience in underwriting. Since Bishop Street Underwriters' acquisition of Conifer Insurance Services in 2024, significant investments have been made in underwriting talent and AI-driven insights to scale solutions for agency partners and cannabis businesses at every stage of growth. "As the cannabis industry matures, our agency partners have consistently shared the need for higher limits and greater capacity," said Nick Petcoff, CEO of Conifer Insurance Services."Cannabis Select is a direct response to that need, building on our long track record of success while maintaining the service-first, flexible approach that has always defined Conifer." Skyward Specialty President, Captives & Specialty Programs Corey LaFlamme commented,"The partnership with Conifer is a powerful example of Skyward Specialty's"rule our niche" strategy in action, where we provide high-impact, tailored solutions to highly niche markets." The addition of the Cannabis Select program expands the breadth of cannabis offerings Conifer provides this market. Its existing Cannabis Essentials program remains a trusted solution for businesses earlier in their journey, delivering affordable, accessible coverage to dispensaries, smaller grows and localized operations. The new Cannabis Select program offers high-limit, specialty coverage for retail dispensaries, cultivators and manufacturers operating at scale. Conifer now provides two tailored program options:

Feature Cannabis Essentials Cannabis Select Ideal For

Small-to-midsize growers, dispensaries, etc. Multi-State Operators, large cultivators, manufacturers Focus

Affordability, scalability, accessibility High limits, sophisticated risk management Coverage Limits

Up to $5M Property, $1M/$2M GL & Product Liability Up to $25M Property, $5M/$5M GL & Product Liability Carrier Rating

AM Best A-X (Excellent) AM Best A-X (Excellent) Program Type

Admitted and Non-Admitted (state dependent) Non-Admitted Availability

Nationwide (where legal) Nationwide (where legal)

Leadership with Deep Expertise

The expansion of Conifer's cannabis practice is being led by Kathleen Brown-Hurtado, president of Cannabis Specialty Programs, who brings extensive leadership experience and strategic vision to the team. Kathleen is joined by Jason Scheurle, vice president of Cannabis Specialty Programs, adding further industry expertise to support program growth and agency partner success.

“As cannabis businesses scale, their insurance needs grow more complex.” said Brown-Hurtado,“Cannabis Select delivers the higher limits and specialized protections larger operations demand, while Cannabis Essentials ensures we remain the go-to partner for startups and growth-stage businesses alike.”

To learn more about the Cannabis Select and Cannabis Essentials programs, or to get appointed with Conifer, visit coniferinsurance.com/cannabis or contact our experts:



Kathleen Brown-Hurtado: 925-383-3457, ...

Joe Lyons: 248-262-5990, ... Matt Webber: 248-480-2990, ...



About Conifer Insurance Services

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Conifer Insurance Services is a specialty MGA focused on delivering insurance solutions for emerging and underserved markets. With a deep expertise in niche industries including Cannabis, Hospitality and Liquor Liability, Conifer empowers agency partners with access to competitive, A-rated coverage backed by responsive underwriting and tailored risk management. For more information about Conifer's cannabis programs, visit

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit

MEDIA CONTACTS

Conifer Media Contact

Matt Webber, VP, Business Development

...

246-480-2990

Skyward Specialty Media Contact

Haley Doughty, Chief Marketing Officer & VP, Communications

...

713-935-4944