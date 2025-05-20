Conifer Insurance Services Strengthens Cannabis Industry Commitment With Launch Of Cannabis Select Program
|Feature
|Cannabis Essentials
|Cannabis Select
| Ideal For
|Small-to-midsize growers, dispensaries, etc.
|Multi-State Operators, large cultivators, manufacturers
| Focus
|Affordability, scalability, accessibility
|High limits, sophisticated risk management
| Coverage Limits
|Up to $5M Property, $1M/$2M GL & Product Liability
|Up to $25M Property, $5M/$5M GL & Product Liability
| Carrier Rating
|AM Best A-X (Excellent)
|AM Best A-X (Excellent)
| Program Type
|Admitted and Non-Admitted (state dependent)
|Non-Admitted
| Availability
|Nationwide (where legal)
|Nationwide (where legal)
Leadership with Deep Expertise
The expansion of Conifer's cannabis practice is being led by Kathleen Brown-Hurtado, president of Cannabis Specialty Programs, who brings extensive leadership experience and strategic vision to the team. Kathleen is joined by Jason Scheurle, vice president of Cannabis Specialty Programs, adding further industry expertise to support program growth and agency partner success.
“As cannabis businesses scale, their insurance needs grow more complex.” said Brown-Hurtado,“Cannabis Select delivers the higher limits and specialized protections larger operations demand, while Cannabis Essentials ensures we remain the go-to partner for startups and growth-stage businesses alike.”
To learn more about the Cannabis Select and Cannabis Essentials programs, or to get appointed with Conifer, visit coniferinsurance.com/cannabis or contact our experts:
- Kathleen Brown-Hurtado: 925-383-3457, ... Joe Lyons: 248-262-5990, ... Matt Webber: 248-480-2990, ...
About Conifer Insurance Services
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Conifer Insurance Services is a specialty MGA focused on delivering insurance solutions for emerging and underserved markets. With a deep expertise in niche industries including Cannabis, Hospitality and Liquor Liability, Conifer empowers agency partners with access to competitive, A-rated coverage backed by responsive underwriting and tailored risk management. For more information about Conifer's cannabis programs, visit
About Skyward Specialty
Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit
