72% Of Professionals Report Using AI At Work, Compared To Just 48% In 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intapp's 2025 Tech Perceptions Survey finds a surge in AI adoption among accounting, consulting, finance, and legal professionals - with half using AI tools not authorized by their firm

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals, released findings today from its 2025 Technology Perceptions Survey . Reaching more than 800 fee earners across the accounting, consulting, finance, and legal industries in the U.S. and U.K., the survey shows a significant shift in how professionals view and use AI.

“AI is becoming an essential part of the workflow for professionals, who are driving top-line and bottom-line growth within their firms as a result,” said Robin Tech, Vice President of AI and Data at Intapp.“Widespread AI adoption is here to stay and firms that are not ready are falling behind.”

AI adoption becomes the standard

Professionals are increasingly recognizing the benefits of using AI at work, especially when it comes to time-consuming manual tasks. As the survey shows, the top two AI use cases and highest areas of growth for AI use are summarizing data and generating documents.



72% of professionals say they use AI at work, up from 48% last year. 56% of firms have adopted AI, with another 32% getting started on their AI journey, showing a near-term potential for 88% of firms to adopt AI institutionally.

Not only are they eager to integrate AI into their day-to-day tasks, but many are already doing so, often without firm approval or oversight. 50% of professionals say they've used AI tools for work that were not authorized by their firm. Another 23% say they have not done so yet, but they would.

“Unauthorized AI usage creates new attack vectors threatening data security,” said Tech.“Both early adopters and slower adopters will need to be aware of the risks of unauthorized AI usage, particularly with sensitive client data.”

AI helps professionals work smarter and faster

As professionals incorporate AI tools into their workflows, they're finding new ways to think of creative solutions, improve turnaround times, and impress clients.



62% believe that AI has been highly useful in the workplace.

82% say that the quality of AI-generated work is at least as good as their own.

41% said that AI enabled them to synthesize large amounts of information. 38% said that AI helped them think of creative solutions.

AI drives professional and firm growth

Professionals are reallocating time saved by AI to focus on higher-level work and supercharge growth.



42% have reallocated time saved to focus on higher-level client work.

28% have reallocated time saved to strengthen relationships with clients, while 25% have strengthened relationships with their broader network

23% have reallocated time to pursue new business opportunities.

24% have reallocated time saved to increase billable hours. 23% have reallocated time saved to pursue new business opportunities.



To learn more, see the full survey results and read the research report here: Intapp.com/2025-tech-perceptions-survey

About the study

The Intapp 2025 Tech Perceptions Survey was conducted by Rockbridge Research among 820 fee earners in the U.S. and U.K. across four verticals: accounting, consulting, capital markets (including investment banking and private equity) and legal. Results were collected between November 5 and November 22, 2024, using an email invitation and online survey. Quotas were set to ensure representation across geographies and industries. The margin of error is +/- 3.2% at the 95% confidence level.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn .

