Cangrade Introduces Jules Interview Practice Tool To Help Jobseekers Land Their Dream Jobs

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade today announced the launch of Jules interview practice tool, designed to help jobseekers refine their interview skills through personalized, on-demand mock interview sessions. Building on the success of Jules for self-discovery , this new capability simulates real interview scenarios by analyzing a user's job description and resume to generate tailored behavioral and soft skill questions dynamically.

Survey findings show an overwhelming number of job seekers (93%) have experienced interview anxiety. The stakes are high, considering more than half of all candidates are rejected at the first interview stage, and 30% of interviewers made their decision about a job seeker within the first five minutes of the interview. Being prepared can help put candidates at ease and perform their best when it counts.

Cangrade's interview practice tool empowers jobseekers to avoid the common trap of“practicing” during real interviews, and instead, enter each opportunity ready. Users can customize their experience by selecting the number of questions in each category and receive immediate feedback with AI-driven scoring and improvement suggestions.

Key benefits include:



Landing your dream job by enhancing your interview performance.

Mastering interview techniques by receiving real-time feedback and scoring.

Practicing before the stakes are high , so you're not learning on the spot.

Customizing your preparation to align with the job you want. Practicing anytime, anywhere, with on-demand accessibility.



“We launched Jules for self-discovery as an AI-powered career coach, offering highly personalized, actionable strategies to help users up-level their personal and professional lives,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade.“Our interview practice tool is a natural extension of this, helping people overcome one of the biggest pain points of jobseeking, and showing up for real interviews with confidence.”

The Jules interview practice tool is now available to jobseekers looking to take their interviewing skills to the next level. For more information, visit .

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the bias-free, AI-powered talent intelligence platform. By integrating data into talent acquisition and management processes, Cangrade enables businesses to make strategic and efficient decisions from initial screening through the entire employee lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company's Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit .

