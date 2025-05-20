Helix And Avalanche Announce $100M Commitment To Support Fusion, A New Framework For Blockchain Economies Focused On Real-World Outcomes

The initiative supports new Layer 1 networks and on-chain services designed for practical applications across sectors such as AI, healthcare, and decentralized infrastructure

LONDON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix and Avalanche , with support from Faculty Group , today announced the launch of Fusion, a community-led initiative built to accelerate the creation of outcome-driven, domain-specific blockchain economies. Leveraging an innovative economic model to drive ecosystem coordination, Fusion enables developers, businesses, and protocols to access modular, programmable networks that deliver measurable real-world value.

“Fusion is about unlocking the next chapter of blockchain adoption,” said Fusion Core Contributor David Post.“We're building a framework that goes beyond experimentation – enabling scalable, sector-specific solutions with real-world impact and value. By combining Avalanche's performance with a powerful suite of modular services, Fusion gives builders the tools they need to deploy meaningful applications and connect them to a thriving, interoperable ecosystem.”

Fusion features a two-layer architecture: Composers, independent Layer 1 blockchains tailored for specific sectors like AI, decentralized science (DeSci), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), and Modules, plug-and-play services like compute, stablecoins, and biometric data that support Composers. Each Composer offers accessible SDKs and APIs, allowing developers to integrate services, deploy applications, and execute tasks.

Modules are an interoperable set of building blocks that can be combined through composers to create value for end users. This includes oracles for real-world data (e.g., weather, sports, commodities), financial services like asset swap platforms and treasury tools, identity verification, decentralized data storage, and reputation systems that offer users loyalty benefits or exclusive access via NFTs.

Fusion's architecture is built on Avalanche's high-performance stack, leveraging the C-Chain for fast, EVM-compatible smart contract execution and Interchain Messaging (ICM) for secure, efficient communication between composers and other Layer 1s. This ensures seamless interoperability and scalability across the ecosystem.

“Fusion equips developers with the tools they need to build impactful, real-world applications on live blockchain networks,” said Nicholas Mussallem, CEO of AvaCloud.“While AvaCloud streamlines Layer 1 network creation, Fusion enhances these networks once they're operational. This initiative combines the best tools for scaling blockchain technology, creating tangible value, and driving widespread adoption across industries.”

Fusion is supported by $100 million in resources allocated to existing Avalanche programs – including Multiverse, Retro9000, InfraBUIDL and InfraBUIDL AI – to catalyze a new wave of ecosystem development. These funds will accelerate the launch of Composers in real-world verticals, support foundational Modules that provide critical infrastructure and services, and incentivize developers and builders to integrate Composer APIs and SDKs into practical, outcome-driven applications.

The initial Fusion ecosystem includes composers like Life Network, which helps healthcare institutions deploy AI-driven solutions for disease-specific use cases, such as stroke prevention. Other Composers include Kite AI, a decentralized AI model platform, and Tayga, focusing on DePIN resources. Fusion plans to launch additional composers in areas such as RWAs, Identity, and Defi in the near future along with convening best in class Modules through partners like QuickNode and Space and Time.

About Helix

Helix is a thesis driven advisory and incubation platform whose principals serve as fractional founders for the companies they partner with, helping drive all aspects of the business. Helix collaborates with Web 3's top venture funds, projects, and blockchains to build industry leading ecosystems and scale category defining projects.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network's architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future.

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

About Fusion

Fusion is a community-led initiative supported by Ava Labs and led by a consortium of leading VCs, builders, and innovators from Avalanche Ecosystem that transforms how value is created and distributed. Through its innovative architecture of Composers (purpose-built Layer 1s) and Modules (plug-in services), Fusion enables developers to compose vertical-specific economies that reward measurable impact rather than just activity.

Fusion is already powering breakthrough applications across AI, physical infrastructure, and healthcare, creating productive economies that deliver genuine utility while ensuring all participants benefit from aligned economic incentives. Fusion does more than settle transactions, it coordinates outcomes.

