BINI In Dubai: What Happened To Aiah At The Filipino Girl Group's Sold-Out Show?

P-pop sensation BINI delivered an unforgettable performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on May 18, playing to a sold-out crowd filled with fans - known as Blooms - from across the UAE.

What made the night especially memorable wasn't just the packed venue or the high-energy setlist, but a powerful moment that revealed the group's character and commitment.

During the second set, BINI member Aiah experienced severe cramps and had to be taken offstage in a wheelchair. While the rest of the members seamlessly continued the performance in her absence, the crowd erupted in support when Aiah returned onstage.

In a remarkable display of dedication, Aiah rejoined the group and continued performing while seated, singing from her chair with the same passion and energy as before - a testament to her commitment to the performance and to the fans. Her resilience was a moving reminder of the work ethic and heart that drives BINI.

Watch the video below:

That spirit set the tone for the rest of the night. BINI didn't just entertain - they connected. The energy was high from the start, giving Blooms a show that felt both grand and deeply personal.

The excitement was palpable even before the show began. Every time the screen flashed the faces of the eight members - Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, fans erupted in cheers, their anticipation growing by the minute.

The moment the lights dimmed and BINI emerged on stage, the entire arena came alive.

For a lot of people in the crowd, the concert wasn't just about the music - it was a chance to see the group's hard work, authenticity, and dedication up close.

Rosan, a social media lead based in Dubai, attended the concert with her five-year-old daughter Dolores - both of them beaming with excitement.“I loved it so much - we loved it so much because of the energy, and they delivered!” she said, still riding the high of the night.

Fifteen-year-old Mhian had an exam the next day but still made time for the concert - a decision she doesn't regret. She shared that she became a fan when BINI's hits Salamin, Salamin and Pantropiko went viral.“The songs were so catchy that I ended up checking out the rest of their music, and I found so many that I loved. Since then, I've been a fan.

Franzin, a 21-year-old university student from Dubai, who also went to the concert, shared that she discovered BINI through a campus performance where students danced to their music. Despite recent online controversies , her support for the group remains unwavering.“I don't see them any differently,” she said.“I'm still a fan. I think the bigger issue was someone filming a private moment and sharing it online.”

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi resident M.B. said that he enjoyed the overall experience. However, he felt the show could've flowed better with longer, uninterrupted sets.“If they performed continuously for maybe 30 minutes, the energy would've really built up,” the 30-year-old account manager said, noting that the breaks after every few songs disrupted the momentum and slightly affected the vibe.

Connecting with fans

Midway through the show, BINI took a break to interact with the audience, their chemistry shining as they laughed and bantered onstage. Their easy rapport showed just how close-knit the group truly is, with some Blooms saying that it felt like watching a real sisterhood in action.

BINI also delighted fans with impromptu moments. One standout performance was when Stacey and Maloi joined in on viral TikTok trends, dancing to Like Jennie.

Their attention to fans' well-being was just as impressive. When someone in the crowd fainted, the group quickly noticed and paused to call for medical help.

Before closing the night, BINI took a group selfie with the crowd, capturing a moment with their fans.