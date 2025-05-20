Delta Can Sue Crowdstrike Over Computer Outage That Caused 7,000 Canceled Flights
Delta Air Lines can pursue much of its lawsuit seeking to hold cybersecurity company CrowdStrike liable for a massive computer outage last July that caused the carrier to cancel 7,000 flights , a Georgia state judge ruled.
In a decision on Friday, Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe of the Fulton County Superior Court said Delta can try to prove CrowdStrike was grossly negligent in pushing a defective update of its Falcon software to customers, crashing more than 8 million Microsoft Windows-based computers worldwide.
"Delta has specifically pled that if CrowdStrike had tested the July update on one computer before its deployment, the programming error would have been detected," the judge wrote. "As CrowdStrike has acknowledged, its own president publicly stated CrowdStrike did something 'horribly wrong.'"
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Atlanta-based judge also let Delta pursue a computer trespass claim, and a narrowed claim that CrowdStrike fraudulently promised not to introduce an "unauthorised back door" into the carrier's computers.
In a statement on Monday, CrowdStrike's lawyer Michael Carlinsky said he was confident the judge will find Delta's case has no merit, or will limit damages to the "single-digit millions of dollars" under Georgia law.
Delta, based in Atlanta, said it was pleased with the decision and remained confident in the merits of its case.
The carrier sued Austin, Texas-based CrowdStrike three months after the July 19, 2024 outage disrupted travel for 1.4 million Delta passengers.
Delta has said the outage cost $550 million in lost revenue and added expenses, offset by $50 million of fuel savings.
On May 6, a federal judge in Atlanta said Delta must face a proposed class action by passengers whose said it unlawfully refused full refunds after the outage upended their travel.
The outage also disrupted other airlines, but those disruptions eased faster.
The case is Delta Air Lines Inc v CrowdStrike Inc, Georgia Superior Court, Fulton County, No. 24CV013621.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment