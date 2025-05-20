Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Changes To Board Responsibilities
Lucia de Andrade will serve as a member of the Audit and Sustainability Committee and also as a member of the Tender Committee.
David Mullen will step down from the Audit and Sustainability Committee and serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.
All other responsibilities are unchanged.
Biographies for each of the Directors and full details of the membership of each committee can be found in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website:
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
