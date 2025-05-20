Clear Water Distilling Co. Announces The Launch Of Canela Cinnamon Whiskey - A Natural Evolution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted with only real cinnamon and real whiskey, Canela stands apart from the flavored spirits category by delivering pure, uncompromised flavor without any added sugar (natural or artificial) or additives. The natural sweetness comes from the whiskey and pure cinnamon sticks, tricking the brain into thinking there is sugar. That means no blood sugar spike, and no syrupy taste.

"With Canela, we're embracing the future while holding onto the exceptional quality our customers know and love," said Stephanie Eau Claire. "It's real cinnamon, real whiskey, and nothing else. People are looking for healthier alternatives than the traditional syrupy drinks."

Canela also recently earned a rare 100-point Century Award in a blind tasting by Proof Awards.

This release represents a momentous event for Clear Water Distilling, a distillery known for breaking boundaries with innovative, handcrafted spirits.

Canela Cinnamon Whiskey is currently available in Utah, Idaho, and Colorado. To learn more, visit

About Clear Water Distilling Co. Clear Water Distilling Co. is a trailblazer in the spirits industry, dedicated to creating premium quality and unforgettable spirits that challenge conventions. With an unwavering focus on quality and craftsmanship, Clear Water continues to redefine what's possible in distilled beverages.

