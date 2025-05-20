Supercom Secures New Contract In Virginia, Rapid U.S. Expansion Continues

Marks SuperCom's 9th New U.S. State Entry Since Mid-2024 and Displacement of Another Incumbent

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ) , a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has successfully secured a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract with an established service provider based in Virginia to immediately deploy its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring technology. This agreement marks SuperCom's entry into Virginia-its ninth new U.S. state since mid-2024-further expanding its national footprint and reinforcing the company's rapid expansion momentum across North America.

The provider, a seasoned player in Virginia's electronic monitoring sector with deep familiarity in competing technologies, selected SuperCom following a rigorous evaluation and hands-on testing of its solutions. By demonstrating clear advantages in performance and innovation, SuperCom successfully displaced the incumbent vendor.

The provider has committed to fully and rapidly transitioning its current GPS electronic monitoring program to SuperCom's PureOneTM GPS tracking technology. Under the agreement, SuperCom will serve as the provider's primary technology partner in Virginia, supporting both current operations and future statewide expansion, with the potential for continued growth through new business opportunities.

"We're excited that within less than a week from reporting a strong start to the year with our first quarter 2025 financial results, achieving records in quarterly net income of $4.2 million and gross margins of 63.3%, we're able to announce our expansion into the 9th new U.S. state since last summer," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This new contract in Virginia marks another important step forward in our U.S. expansion strategy and demonstrates continued demand for our advanced GPS monitoring technology."

"After consistently displacing incumbents in recent years, such as a 24-year incumbent in Sweden and a nearly 20-year incumbent in Israel, we're proud to have once again been chosen over the incumbent vendor as we advance our U.S. expansion. As we continue executing our expansion strategy, we remain focused on entering new regions, strengthening our recurring revenue base, and supporting public safety with our proprietary, state-of-the art technology," Trabelsi concluded.

