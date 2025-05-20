Cellebrite Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-20 08:46:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Date: May 28, 2025
Conference: Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings Only
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date: May 29, 2025
Conference: TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Presentation Time: 11:25 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Event URL:
Webcast URL: ://wsw.com/webcast/cowen179/clbt/2011025
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
Date: June 3, 2025
Conference: Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference
Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Event URL:
Webcast URL:
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date: June 4, 2025
Conference: William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Presentation Time: 4:40 p.m. CT
Format: Presentation
Event URL:
Webcast URL:
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
Date: June 10, 2025
Conference: D.A. Davidson Inaugural Consumer & Technology Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings Only
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Access to the webcasts for the fireside chats and management presentation is available in the events section within the Cellebrite investor relations microsite at .

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital investigations and intelligence gathering to accelerate justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite's AI-powered Digital Investigation Platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies, and businesses rely on Cellebrite's digital forensic and investigative solutions-available via cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments-to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at , and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
+1

Media
Jackie Labrecque
Sr. Manager of Content Strategy and Operations
...
+1

