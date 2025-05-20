Cellebrite Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
|Date:
|May 28, 2025
|Conference:
|Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
|Format:
|1x1 Meetings Only
|Cellebrite executives:
| Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
|Date:
|May 29, 2025
|Conference:
|TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|Presentation Time:
|11:25 a.m. ET
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Event URL:
Webcast URL:
https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen179/clbt/2011025
|Cellebrite executives:
| Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
|Date:
|June 3, 2025
|Conference:
|Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference
|Presentation Time:
|10:50 a.m. ET
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
Event URL:
Webcast URL:
|Cellebrite executives:
| Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
|Date:
|June 4, 2025
|Conference:
|William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
|Presentation Time:
|4:40 p.m. CT
|Format:
|Presentation
Event URL:
Webcast URL:
|Cellebrite executives:
| Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
|Date:
|June 10, 2025
|Conference:
|D.A. Davidson Inaugural Consumer & Technology Conference
|Format:
|1x1 Meetings Only
|Cellebrite executives:
| Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
Access to the webcasts for the fireside chats and management presentation is available in the events section within the Cellebrite investor relations microsite.
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital investigations and intelligence gathering to accelerate justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite's AI-powered Digital Investigation Platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies, and businesses rely on Cellebrite's digital forensic and investigative solutions-available via cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments-to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at , and find us on social media @Cellebrite.
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
+1 Media
Jackie Labrecque
Sr. Manager of Content Strategy and Operations
...
+1
Legal Disclaimer:
