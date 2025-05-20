403
New Heidrick & Struggles research: Leaders with prior CEO and cross-border experiences valued more in the UAE than globally
(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, UAE, 20 May 2025 – Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development services, has released its latest Route to the Top 2025 research. As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) navigates an era of intensified geopolitical shifts and ambitious national transformation agendas, CEO profiles today reflect a clear demand for experienced leaders who can drive growth, resilience, and innovation in a complex, fast-evolving environment.
The annual research analyzed 1,232 CEOs at the largest publicly listed companies globally and their profiles. As of 1 February 2025, 44 CEOs were recorded in the UAE (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange & Dubai Financial Market).
Amid a landscape of geopolitical and economic transformation, Heidrick & Struggles found that having C-suite experience remains a key criterion for the top seat. The UAE stands out with 95% of CEOs having prior C-suite experience, significantly higher than the global average of 77%. Only 5% were appointed to the top seat without first holding a C-suite role – instead, they rose through the ranks via positions like vice-president, country manager, and other senior leadership roles. Additionally, 64% of CEOs in the UAE have had prior CEO experience before joining their current companies, compared to the global average of 42%. These figures underscore a strong preference for seasoned leaders with the relevant experience.
Diversified perspectives a growing priority
At the same time, organizations in the UAE are prioritizing CEOs that bring diversified perspectives, such as working experience in different markets or sectors other than the current company. Half of CEOs in the UAE have cross-border experience, well above the global average of 37%. The country also ranked fourth globally for the share of CEOs who are non-nationals (43%), far surpassing the global average of 26%. Hong Kong ranked first with 69%, followed by Switzerland (62%) and the United Kingdom (46%).
In addition, UAE companies are looking beyond their internal leadership pipelines to identify and secure top talent. 41% of CEO appointments are external hires, higher than the global average (31%).
While strides have been made in diversifying leadership backgrounds, gender diversity remains an area of focus for the region. The share of women in the CEO role stands at 7% in the UAE compared to the global average of 8%.
“The growing emphasis on inclusive leadership competencies signals a turning point for organizations in the UAE. To build businesses that can thrive in uncertainty, companies must attract leaders who bring different perspectives, agility, and the ability to navigate global complexity while understanding local nuances,” said Maliha Jilani, Partner-in-Charge in the Middle East & North Africa. “Organizations can turn to leadership assessment tools to identify these traits early on in the talent pipeline and ensure they can build a resilient, agile leadership team with the right mix of experiences and competencies for the future.”
“Heidrick & Struggles’ data demonstrates how leadership profiles evolve in response to the changing business environment. Organizations and boards will need to be increasingly intentional about the way they build up leadership pipelines for the future. By investing in a rigorous succession planning process, they can develop a strong bench of future-ready leaders – those equipped to lead through different phases of organizational transformation, and deliver the right balance of assurance for effective decision-making at the board level,” said Dr Jay Bevington, Partner in Heidrick & Struggles’ Dubai office and CEO & Board of Directors Practice Lead in the Middle East & North Africa.
“The growing emphasis on inclusive leadership competencies signals a turning point for organizations in the UAE. To build businesses that can thrive in uncertainty, companies must attract leaders who bring different perspectives, agility, and the ability to navigate global complexity while understanding local nuances,” said Maliha Jilani, Partner-in-Charge in the Middle East & North Africa. “Organizations can turn to leadership assessment tools to identify these traits early on in the talent pipeline and ensure they can build a resilient, agile leadership team with the right mix of experiences and competencies for the future.”
“Heidrick & Struggles’ data demonstrates how leadership profiles evolve in response to the changing business environment. Organizations and boards will need to be increasingly intentional about the way they build up leadership pipelines for the future. By investing in a rigorous succession planning process, they can develop a strong bench of future-ready leaders – those equipped to lead through different phases of organizational transformation, and deliver the right balance of assurance for effective decision-making at the board level,” said Dr Jay Bevington, Partner in Heidrick & Struggles’ Dubai office and CEO & Board of Directors Practice Lead in the Middle East & North Africa.
