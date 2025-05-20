Freight Technologies Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
| FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|4,100,640
|$
|4,287,760
|Cost and expenses
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|3,593,300
|4,056,627
|Compensation and employee benefits
|1,254,789
|1,454,341
|General and administrative
|596,753
|731,537
|Sales and marketing
|16,045
|18,794
|Depreciation and amortization
|103,854
|110,207
|Total cost and expenses
|5,564,741
|6,371,506
|Operating loss
|(1,464,101
|)
|(2,083,746
|)
|Other income and expenses
|Interest expense, net
|(134,864
|)
|(172,704
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(1,598,965
|)
|(2,256,450
|)
|Income tax expense
|3,081
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(1,602,046
|)
|$
|(2,256,450
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(10.76
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|2,182,281
|209,737
|Net loss
|$
|(1,602,046
|)
|$
|(2,256,450
|)
|Other comprehensive gain (loss) net of tax
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|20,820
|161,140
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(1,581,226
|)
|$
|(2,095,310
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Schedule II
| FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| March 31,
2025
(unaudited)
| December 31,
2024
(audited)
|ASSETS:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|416,476
|$
|204,032
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,843,152
|3,533,330
|Unbilled receivables
|2,038,500
|520,037
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,312,075
|792,147
|Total current assets
|7,610,203
|5,049,546
|Capitalized software, net
|556,641
|574,109
|Property and equipment, net
|10,818
|13,238
|Other long-term assets
|29,228
|39,988
|Security deposits
|7,818
|7,818
|Cryptocurrencies
|5,200,000
|-
|Other intangible assets, net
|5,342
|5,546
|Total assets
|$
|13,420,050
|$
|5,690,245
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT):
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,717,688
|$
|1,442,517
|Accrued expenses
|1,286,134
|1,280,563
|Short-term borrowings
|3,812,841
|3,343,710
|Income tax payable
|281,296
|278,215
|Insurance financing payable
|162,993
|-
|Total current liabilities
|7,260,952
|6,345,005
|Total liabilities
|7,260,952
|6,345,005
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, unlimited shares authorized; 5,667,418 and 1,815,438 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|567
|182
|Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 21,000,000 shares authorized;1,262,074 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|126
|126
|Series seed preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 7,020 issued and outstanding at March 31, 205 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Ordinary shares, no par value, (**) unlimited shares authorized; 2,265,074 and 2,185,074 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|53,905,074
|45,510,375
|Accumulated deficit
|(46,518,825
|)
|(44,916,779
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,227,844
|)
|(1,248,664
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|6,159,098
|(654,760
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|13,420,050
|$
|5,690,245
|(*)
|List of authorized shares for Series A preferred
|a.
|Series A1A preferred shares: 10,000,000 authorized shares
|b.
|Series A2 preferred shares: 3,000,000 authorized shares
|c.
|Series A4 preferred shares: unlimited authorized shares
|(**)
|Ordinary Share par value was change to no par value in June 2024.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Schedule III
| FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(1,602,046
|)
|$
|(2,256,450
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|103,854
|110,207
|Share-based compensation
|225,083
|263,188
|Non-cash interest
|-
|464,726
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(249,771
|)
|(887,971
|)
|Unbilled receivables
|(1,504,593
|)
|159,797
|Prepaid expense and other assets
|(315,145
|)
|2,534
|Accounts payable
|258,232
|(187,550
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(15,124
|)
|(930,936
|)
|Income tax payable
|3,081
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,096,429
|)
|(3,262,455
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capitalization of software development costs
|(73,499
|)
|(86,399
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|-
|(1,881
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(73,499
|)
|(88,280
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from notes payable, net of discounts
|-
|750,000
|Repayment of insurance financing payable
|(17,418
|)
|(31,429
|)
|Repayment of short-term borrowings
|(2,979,508
|)
|(3,960,397
|)
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|3,448,639
|5,411,274
|Proceeds from the issuance of Series A4 Shares
|2,970,000
|-
|Transaction cost relating to issuance of stock
|-
|(20,250
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3,421,713
|2,149,198
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|251,785
|(1,201,537
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(39,341
|)
|24,414
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|204,032
|1,560,105
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|$
|416,476
|$
|382,982
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|134,864
|$
|173,465
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity
|Financing of insurance premiums
|$
|180,411
|$
|222,891
|Issuance of 2,311,248 Series A4 preferred stock
|$
|5,200,000
|$
|-
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|416,476
|$
|382,982
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows
|$
|416,476
|$
|382,982
CONTACT: Fr8Tech Contact: Jason Finkelstein IGNITION Investor Relations
