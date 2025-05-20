Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Škoda Launches the New Octavia in the Middle East, Elevating Everyday Driving


2025-05-20 08:30:01
(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Middle East, May 20, 2025 – Škoda has officially announced the highly anticipated arrival of the new Octavia model in the Middle East, a bold evolution of the brand’s global best-seller with enhanced design, functionality, and sustainability. With over seven million units sold worldwide, the Octavia, the embodiment of high quality European engineering and craftsmanship, continues to anchor Škoda’s line-up, offering ideal interior, boot and storage space with simply clever features throughout the cabin.

Available in four distinct trims – Essence, Selection, Sportline and the sporty range-topper RS - this new model features a sharper design language, smarter technology, and even more dynamic performance, tailored to meet the evolving expectations of drivers across the region. Prices for the new Octavia range start from 24,443 USD (excl. VAT), offering exceptional value for a car that blends European craftsmanship with everyday versatility.

The new Octavia’s exterior reflects subtle yet impactful enhancements. Revised front and rear aprons, a reimagined Škoda grille, and second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights contribute to a more confident, contemporary look. These advanced headlights feature 36 matrix segments for improved illumination, while animated LED rear lights add a striking visual signature on the Sportline and RS variants. A refreshed alloy wheel portfolio includes bold new designs up to 19 inches, including Sportline-exclusive Vega and RS-specific Elias wheels in anthracite. The colour palette comprises nine exterior paint options, with Mamba Green reserved for the Sportline and RS trims, enabling greater personalisation.


