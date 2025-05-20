403
BioDuro Receives SBTi Validation for Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets
By validating its targets, BioDuro has committed to making a 42% absolute reduction in both Scope 1 (direct GHG emissions from owned/controlled sources) and Scope 2 (indirect GHG emissions from purchased electricity, steam, heating, and cooling) by 2030 against a 2023 baseline, with parallel monitoring and reduction of Scope 3 (value chain GHG emissions including upstream/downstream activities). To achieve these targets, BioDuro will implement a series of measures including establishing company-wide energy performance standards, upgrading equipment to be more energy-efficient, increasing its use of renewable energy, and promoting supply chain decarbonization.
“In setting science-based targets that are independently validated by SBTi, we at BioDuro are demonstrating our commitment to climate action and our ambitions for decarbonization," said Dr. Armin Spura, CEO of BioDuro. “We will deliver these targets by empowering our R&D and production teams to pioneer eco-friendly solutions, while ensuring operational teams implement best-in-class sustainability practices. We encourage industry partners to join us in pursuing green development initiatives for a sustainable fut”re.”
