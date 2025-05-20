Altais And Autonomize AI Partner To Reduce Administrative Burden And Empower Clinical Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, and OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altais and Autonomize AI today announced a strategic partnership aimed at reducing the rising administrative burden on care management and clinical quality teams. Altais will introduce Autonomize AI Copilots-intelligent digital tools that assist care teams by handling routine administrative tasks-across Altais' operations. This move enhances Altais' mission to enable physician-led, team-based care and deliver a better experience for patients and clinicians alike.

Autonomize's healthcare-native AI Copilots are built specifically for health care's complexity. They help automate time-consuming steps like gathering and summarizing cases, working alongside human teams to improve speed and consistency-while keeping clinical decisions firmly in the hands of physicians and care teams.

“Administrative complexity remains one of the greatest barriers to delivering connected, proactive care,” said Nishant Anand, MD , CEO of Altais.“By thoughtfully integrating AI designed specifically for health care, we're giving our teams more time to focus on patients instead of paperwork. This is an important step in enabling physician-led, team-based care at scale.”

The integration of AI Copilots is expected to significantly reduce paperwork bottlenecks and review times, helping patients get the care they need faster and with fewer delays.

“Care teams shouldn't have to waste precious hours sorting through fragmented information,” said Ganesh Padmanabhan , CEO of Autonomize AI.“Our Copilots act like digital teammates, helping physicians quickly find what they need, when they need it. Altais is showing what's possible when innovation truly supports the people at the heart of health care.”

Together, Altais and Autonomize AI are redefining what responsible, healthcare-native AI can achieve: Empowering clinical teams, improving patient experience and setting a new standard for connected, proactive care.

Autonomize's AI solutions are designed to support, not replace, human clinical judgment. The technology does not make independent clinical decisions, issue treatment denials, or determine medical necessity. All final clinical and utilization decisions are made by human clinicians.

About Altais

Altais is a health care services company dedicated to addressing key challenges physicians face in delivering high-quality and sustainably affordable care to their patients. Led by physicians and industry experts, we are devoted champions of value-based care. We offer advisory and consulting services, clinical and operational solutions, and managed services that help reduce administrative burden, streamline workflows, and lower costs. Ultimately, we empower providers to manage health care delivery instead of managing a health care business.

In addition to operating a leading managed services organization, Altais maintains high-performing physician networks and employed clinics throughout California. Our statewide care delivery network includes more than 10,000 MDs and advanced-practice clinicians who serve more than 500,000 patients. And we're growing. Organizations within the Altais family of companies include Brown & Toland Physicians, Altais Medical Group Southern California, Altais Care Network Arizona, Altais Medical Group Riverside, Altais Medical Group Salinas, and Family Care Specialists Medical Group.

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI is transforming health care operations through AI Copilots that deeply understand the clinical, regulatory, and operational context of health care. Purpose-built from day one for the unique challenges of health care, Autonomize's Copilots help payers and providers dramatically reduce administrative burden while improving decision quality, care coordination, and compliance. Built on the Genesis Platform and powered by Compound AI, Autonomize ensures enterprise-grade safety, speed-to-value, and seamless integration across complex health care environments.

