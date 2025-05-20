Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Automotive Plastics Market Analysis 2025-2030 - Industry To Experience 11.1% CAGR, Accelerated By Corporate Sustainability Goals

Environmental regulations play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in the automotive industry. The European Union's End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) Directive requires 95% of vehicle materials to be recoverable, pushing manufacturers such as Volvo and BMW to incorporate PCR plastics in components such as seat cushions, dashboard insulation, and wheel arch liners. Similarly, California's proposed recycled content mandates are compelling North American automakers to follow suit, with Ford committing to use at least 20% recycled plastic content across its vehicle lineup by 2025.

Consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles has become another significant driver for the market. Significant number of car buyers consider sustainability features important in purchasing decisions. This has prompted companies such as Toyota to highlight their use of PCR materials in marketing campaigns for models such as the Prius, where recycled PET bottles are transformed into sound-proofing materials and seat fabric. Mercedes-Benz has responded to this trend by developing their "Ambition 2039" sustainability roadmap, which includes increasing recycled material usage across their vehicle portfolio.

Cost considerations have evolved from a barrier to an incentive for adoption of PCR. Historically, virgin plastics were cheaper, but supply chain disruptions and petrochemical price volatility since 2021 have narrowed the price gap. Renault's "Circular Economy" program demonstrates how recycled materials can create financial resilience, as their use of PCR polypropylene in bumpers and fender liners provides cost savings compared to virgin alternatives. Advanced sorting and cleaning technologies have also improved PCR quality, addressing previous concerns about mechanical performance limitations.

Corporate sustainability goals have accelerated PCR plastic adoption as automotive companies seek to reduce their carbon footprint. Jaguar Land Rover's initiative to use ECONYL, a nylon made from recovered fishing nets and fabric scraps, in their vehicle components such floor mats and trims has resulted in a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional nylon production. These examples underscore how PCR plastics have become essential to automotive companies' strategies to meet increasingly ambitious sustainability targets.

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics in Automotive Market Report Highlights



The polypropylene (PP) segment accounted for the largest share of over 43.0% of the market in 2024.

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the interior components segment dominated the market in 2024 by accounting for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market space by registering the largest revenue market share of over 44.0% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

BASF, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Arkema, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SUEZ SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Covestro AG are some of the key players operating in the post-consumer recycled plastics in the automotive market. In June 2023, Avient Corporation launched new automotive-specific grades within its reSound REC Recycled Content Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) portfolio, designed for interior automotive applications such as mats, grips, and console trays. These new grades contain significant post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, ranging from 35% to 59%, including recycled food packaging and closed-loop PCR sources, supporting sustainability goals and compliance with regulations such as the European Union's End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Directive.

Why Should You Buy This Report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes