Primexbt Wins Best Crypto Trading Platform And Best Cryptocurrency Broker Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Castries, Saint Lucia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a trusted multi-asset broker known for its client-centric approach to trading, has been named Best Crypto Trading Platform 2025 by the Global Crypto Awards. This international recognition highlights PrimeXBT's commitment to delivering an outstanding all-in-one trading experience tailored to the needs of cryptocurrency traders.

Earlier this year, PrimeXBT was also awarded Best Cryptocurrency Broker by the ADVFN International Financial Awards, marking a strong year of recognition for the company's role in making crypto markets more efficient, accessible, and secure.







As a crypto broker, PrimeXBT offers a fully integrated trading environment that brings together MetaTrader 5, built-in crypto wallets, an exchange, and a modern proprietary platform PXTrader - all under one roof. The broker supports a growing range of crypto instruments - crypto futures, crypto CFDs, and the possibility to buy or sell crypto - with more being added regularly. Users can deposit crypto and use it as collateral to access other markets like indices, forex, commodities, or stocks. Crypto holders can also benefit from MT5's advanced trading tools and charting features without the need to convert to fiat.

Being recognised as both the Best Crypto Trading Platform and Best Cryptocurrency Broker showcases PrimeXBT's commitment to redefining the trading experience and highlights its position as a leader in the digital asset space. The broker continues to deliver innovative user-focused solutions that empower traders of all levels to manage their portfolios across markets confidently, offering opportunities within a secure and integrated environment.

To learn more, please visit the PrimeXBT website.

About PrimeXBT:

PrimeXBT is a leading Crypto and CFD broker that offers an all-in-one trading platform to buy, sell, and store Cryptocurrencies, and trade over 150 popular markets, including Crypto Futures and CFDs on Crypto, Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Stocks using both fiat and Crypto funds. Since its founding in 2018, PrimeXBT has grown exponentially, serving 1,000,000+ traders in 150+ countries worldwide. With an aim of making investing available to all, PrimeXBT lowers the barriers to entry, providing easy and secure access to the financial markets with industry-leading trading conditions and innovative tools. Clients enjoy the confidence of trading with a trusted and reliable financial service provider, committed to empowering traders and offering more for less.

