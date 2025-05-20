Baker Communications' Affiliate Acquires RNMKRS To Revolutionize AI-Powered Sales Training

BCI and RNMKRS

- William Behr, COO of Baker Communications and now CEO of RNMKRSHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Baker Communications , Inc. (BCI), a leader in sales performance transformation, announced today that one of its affiliates has acquired RNMKRS , a pioneering provider of AI-powered, game-based sales training simulations. This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone in BCI's mission to reshape how sales professionals are trained, coached, and certified in today's fast-evolving market.Founded with a vision to scale and democratize access to world-class sales education and training, RNMKRS has helped tens of thousands of professionals and students sharpen their selling skills through mobile, game-based simulations powered by conversational AI. Over 1 million simulations have been played on this engaging and scalable platform. RNMKRS enables sales leaders to assess sales talent and sales teams to practice proven sales conversation methodologies in real-time. Sellers receive instant coaching and feedback and build confidence in a safe, immersive environment."We're thrilled to welcome RNMKRS into the Baker ecosystem," said William Behr, COO of Baker Communications and now CEO of RNMKRS.“Our vision has always been to combine human coaching and proven methodologies with the power of AI and learning science to change behavior and drive measurable sales outcomes. RNMKRS brings an exciting, proven technology platform that aligns perfectly with our philosophy of 'practice-first' sales readiness. We are thrilled to work with Stefanie Boyer, Chief Science Officer and Scott Randall, Chief Product Officer.”"This is a huge win for our mission and the sales community. We have over 80 of the leading university sales education programs in the country using RNMKRS to train the next generation of sellers." said Stefanie Boyer, Chief Science Officer of RNMKRS.“Baker Communications has a long-standing reputation for excellence in sales performance. By joining forces, we're accelerating our ability to innovate and continue to bring cutting-edge training experiences that help sellers improve.”The acquisition enhances BCI's already robust portfolio of sales enablement solutions, adding scalable, mobile-first simulation technology that will be deeply integrated into its existing learning journeys. The combined offering will serve sales professionals at every stage of their career, from university programs to enterprise-level sales organizations.About Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI)Baker Communications is a leading sales training and performance improvement company trusted by global enterprises for over four decades. BCI uses a proprietary blend of behavioral science, performance analytics, AI-based coaching, and immersive training to transform sales teams and accelerate results.About RNMKRSRNMKRS is a trailblazer in AI-driven, game-based sales education. With its mobile platform, RNMKRS enables learners to engage in simulated sales conversations anytime, anywhere - providing an accessible, data-driven approach to improving sales skills through practice and feedback.

