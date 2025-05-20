Blues Secures $25 Million In New Funding Led By Sequoia Capital To Accelerate Cloud-Connected Intelligent Products

Sequoia Managing Partner Roelof Botha Joins Blues Board of Directors

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leader in Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced the successful closing of its latest $25 million funding round, led by Sequoia Capital, and that Sequoia Managing Partner Roelof Botha has joined its board of directors.

The investment round will support the company's growth, fuel further product innovation, and enable Blues to deliver on its mission to help the world's physical product makers transform their offerings into data-driven intelligent services.

Blues solves the biggest challenges associated with IoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product. Companies of all sizes, from established enterprises to emerging startups, are counting on Blues as a key partner in transforming their businesses.



Refrigeration manufacturers are adding connectivity and intelligence to track temperature compliance, reduce product loss, and deliver a fully managed service.

Logistics providers are connecting forklifts, pallets, and products across warehouses to optimize placement, retrieval, and operational safety.

Automotive battery vendors are improving battery life and enabling remote monitoring to reduce long-haul truck idle time, lower diesel consumption, and cut emissions. One of the world's largest suppliers of power grid components is enabling remote control of customer equipment to reduce electric demand during peak energy days and weather events.

Customers are leveraging Blues' extensive experience to accelerate the launch of new products and services from idea to impact, with Blues helping them to identify and address the full suite of business challenges involved in transforming their physical products into intelligent services.

With Blues' integrated hardware, software, and cloud technologies, companies can easily connect and manage their products wirelessly, unlocking real-time data to improve operations. Blues stands alone as the only IoT provider to support all major wireless standards (2G/3G/4G/5G cellular, Wi-Fi, LoRa, and Satellite) in a single, plug-and-play format with one simple Application Programming Interface (API). Whether enabling seamless fallback across networks or future-proofing devices against sunsets, Blues makes secure, reliable connectivity effortless so that businesses can focus on the value of the insights their devices deliver. With Blues,' companies can easily connect and manage their products wirelessly, and unlock real-time data to improve operations.

"We're in an age of intelligent machines. The opportunity to reimagine every physical product around the data they produce, and to improve life and the environment, is staggering," said Ray Ozzie, founder of Blues. "For years we've been working with visionary enterprises looking to transform their businesses toward service delivery. This funding will help us to accelerate our growth so we may address the breadth of this opportunity."

Sequoia Capital, known for backing category-defining companies, is excited to deepen their partnership with Blues, which is known for its industry-leading approach to embedded machine intelligence.

"Blues enables companies to transform physical products into intelligent, cloud-connected systems that drive operational efficiency and unlock new revenue streams," said Sequoia's Botha. "The team's technical prowess and developer focus, along with a fundamentally lower cost solution, positions Blues at the vanguard of the embedded intelligence revolution."

Blues has previously raised $66 million in funding.

About Roelof Botha

Roelof is Managing Partner and Steward of Sequoia Capital. He has spent over 20 years building companies in Silicon Valley. He began within the walls of nascent PayPal, where he joined in March 2000 while completing his MBA at Stanford. He became CFO in 2001 and led the company through both its IPO in early 2002 and the subsequent acquisition by eBay. Roelof joined Sequoia in 2003 to help founders build enduring businesses. In 2017, he assumed leadership of Sequoia Capital's US/Europe business and became a Steward of the Sequoia Partnership. Roelof is a Director of Block, Ethos, MongoDB, Natera, Pendulum Therapeutics, and Unity Technologies, among others. Previously, he was a Director of companies that include YouTube, Tumblr, Xoom, Eventbrite, and Evernote. He also led Sequoia's investment in Instagram.

About Blues

Blues is a leader in secure wireless connectivity, helping organizations to transform their physical products and businesses to be centered on data and the delivery of data-fueled intelligent services. With customers across transportation, health care, energy, and logistics in North America, Central America and Europe, Blues is on a mission to empower innovation by making cloud-connected machine intelligence possible for organizations of any size.

With Blues, customers can easily and securely provision and communicate with any physical product, anywhere, enabling new sources of revenue and new customer experiences while also reducing costs. Blues solves the biggest challenges associated with wireless connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product at scale.

Thousands of organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, connect their devices with Blues integrated hardware, software, and cloud services. For more information about Blues and its wireless connectivity solutions, visit blues, and follow Blues on LinkedIn, YouTube , Instagram, and X.

