Akshay Kumar Takes Legal Action Against Paresh Rawal Over Hera Pheri 3 Exit
According to a report by Hindustan Times, 'Hera Pheri 3' is being produced by Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films. The company is unhappy with Paresh Rawal's sudden departure from the film. A legal notice has been sent to Rawal from the company, demanding 25 crore rupees as compensation. The notice sent by Akshay Kumar's company states that Paresh Rawal had a contract with the company. But his leaving the film before it even started shows his unprofessional attitude.Akshay Kumar's clear message to Paresh Rawal
The report further quotes sources as saying,“If Paresh Rawal did not want to do this film, he should have told them before signing the legal contract, taking the signing amount and spending so much of the producers' money on the shoot. Now the time has come for Bollywood actors to realize that like Hollywood producers, now even here producers will not allow any actor to sign a film and leave it at their own will.” Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have done many films together and this is the first time that Akki is taking legal action against his old co-star. However, neither Akshay Kumar nor Paresh Rawal has given any statement on the whole matter yet.Why did Paresh Rawal leave 'Hera Pheri 3'?
Recently, there was news that Paresh Rawal had left 'Hera Pheri 3' due to creative differences with the makers. However, Paresh himself denied this on social media. He wrote on X, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."
I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.
- Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025
Let us tell you that Sunil Shetty also has an important role in 'Hera Pheri 3'. This franchise is known for the trio of Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Sunil Shetty) and Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal). Now it remains to be seen whether Paresh returns to the film or the film is made without him.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment