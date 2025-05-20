403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Homegrown fashion brand Miraggio secures INR 55 Crore in Series A funding
(MENAFN- elsol) Gurgaon, 20 May 2025: Miraggio, one of India's fastest-growing fashion handbag and accessories brands with more than 1 million orders till date, has announced a fundraise of 55 crore ($6.5 million). The Series A round was led by RPSG Capital Ventures and Client Associates Alternate Fund, with participation from Prath Ventures.
This strategic infusion will fuel the brand's next phase of growth, with a focus on product portfolio, retail expansion, as well as building supply chain strength. A significant thrust is planned towards building an aspirational brand at a premium, accessible price point with unique designs tapping into global fashion trends. With a focus on Tier 2 and 3 markets to meet India’s growing aspirational demand, Miraggio will focus on creating a robust, omnichannel ecosystem to make premium handbags more accessible to modern Indian women.
Speaking on the funding announcement, Mohit Jain, Founder & CEO, Miraggio, said, “We are thrilled to welcome our new investors on board and truly value their belief in Miraggio's long-term vision. This funding marks a pivotal moment for us as we accelerate our journey toward becoming an omnichannel fashion handbag and accessories brand. With a sharper focus on delivering elevated retail experiences, expanding our product portfolio, and building deeper connections with customers across India, ’e’re excited to shape the next chapter of Miraggio's growth st”ry.”
Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner, RPSG Capital Ventures, comme“ted, “Miraggio is rapidly emerging as a defining force in India's fashion accessories space. In a highly fragmented and dynamic market, Miraggio stands apart in its ability to offer exceptional value for money, seamlessly combining aspirational design, quality, and experience with premium affordable pricing, making it especially relevant ’o India’s new-age con’umers. We’ve been deeply impressed by the clarity of Mohit's vision and are excited to support him and the team as they lead the charge towards becoming India's go-to destination for fashion-forward ”ccessories.”
Commenting on the funding Shivam Diwan, Executive Director, Client Associates Alternate “und, shared, “Miraggio has quickly captured attention with its fresh approach. Their commitment to innovation stands out, and it positions them well to make a big impact in the market. We're excited to be a part of their journey, as we believe they have the potential to reshape the handbag and accessories industry in India. This investment is in line with our mission to support companies that are not just growing, but driving real change and offering something ne” to the market.”
Speaking about the investment, Piyush Goenka, Managing Partner, Prat“ Ventures, added,“ We see in Miraggio a rare combination of design-led thinking and execution excellence. We are proud to back a brand that is not only scaling rapidly but is also setting new benchmarks for what Indian fashion”brands can achieve.”
Miraggio will introduce 500+ new products over the next 18 months and expand into additional handbag and accessory categories. The funding will also allow the company to build a stronger supply chain operation across Asia with sourcing from multiple countries. The handbags market in India is forecasted to grow by USD 2 billion during 2024-2029, with a clear gap for premium brands.
This strategic infusion will fuel the brand's next phase of growth, with a focus on product portfolio, retail expansion, as well as building supply chain strength. A significant thrust is planned towards building an aspirational brand at a premium, accessible price point with unique designs tapping into global fashion trends. With a focus on Tier 2 and 3 markets to meet India’s growing aspirational demand, Miraggio will focus on creating a robust, omnichannel ecosystem to make premium handbags more accessible to modern Indian women.
Speaking on the funding announcement, Mohit Jain, Founder & CEO, Miraggio, said, “We are thrilled to welcome our new investors on board and truly value their belief in Miraggio's long-term vision. This funding marks a pivotal moment for us as we accelerate our journey toward becoming an omnichannel fashion handbag and accessories brand. With a sharper focus on delivering elevated retail experiences, expanding our product portfolio, and building deeper connections with customers across India, ’e’re excited to shape the next chapter of Miraggio's growth st”ry.”
Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner, RPSG Capital Ventures, comme“ted, “Miraggio is rapidly emerging as a defining force in India's fashion accessories space. In a highly fragmented and dynamic market, Miraggio stands apart in its ability to offer exceptional value for money, seamlessly combining aspirational design, quality, and experience with premium affordable pricing, making it especially relevant ’o India’s new-age con’umers. We’ve been deeply impressed by the clarity of Mohit's vision and are excited to support him and the team as they lead the charge towards becoming India's go-to destination for fashion-forward ”ccessories.”
Commenting on the funding Shivam Diwan, Executive Director, Client Associates Alternate “und, shared, “Miraggio has quickly captured attention with its fresh approach. Their commitment to innovation stands out, and it positions them well to make a big impact in the market. We're excited to be a part of their journey, as we believe they have the potential to reshape the handbag and accessories industry in India. This investment is in line with our mission to support companies that are not just growing, but driving real change and offering something ne” to the market.”
Speaking about the investment, Piyush Goenka, Managing Partner, Prat“ Ventures, added,“ We see in Miraggio a rare combination of design-led thinking and execution excellence. We are proud to back a brand that is not only scaling rapidly but is also setting new benchmarks for what Indian fashion”brands can achieve.”
Miraggio will introduce 500+ new products over the next 18 months and expand into additional handbag and accessory categories. The funding will also allow the company to build a stronger supply chain operation across Asia with sourcing from multiple countries. The handbags market in India is forecasted to grow by USD 2 billion during 2024-2029, with a clear gap for premium brands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment