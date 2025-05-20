Director Declaration

20 May 2025

In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9, Admiral announces that with effect from 15 May 2025, Karen Green, Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., whose shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange trading under ticker symbol 'HG'.

