Director Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

20 May 2025

In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9, Admiral announces that with effect from 15 May 2025, Karen Green, Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., whose shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange trading under ticker symbol 'HG'.

Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


