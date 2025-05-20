Kneron Announces Newest Product Exhibition At COMPUTEX 2025

Join Kneron at COMPUTEX 2025 from May 20–23 at Booth 10404, 1F, Nangang Hall, as the company unveils its latest edge AI and GEN-AI innovations built for smart mobility, homes, and industries.

Kneron showcases its latest edge AI innovations for COMPUTEX 2025, including the compact KNEO Pi, enterprise-grade KNEO 330, Compal-powered KLM 730 Access Control, and Dual AI Cam KLM 730.

TAIPEI, CA, TAIWAN, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kneron invites industry professionals to visit its exhibition at COMPUTEX 2025, taking place May 20th to 23rd, 2025 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center at booth 10404. Kneron is set to unveil its latest product lineup.This year, Kneron is spotlighting its expanded KNEO series and advanced AI-enabled vision solutions, reinforcing its position at the forefront of low-power, high-performance AI for smart cities, automotive, and consumer devices.Featured Demos at Kneron's Booth:1. GEN-AI & Conversational PlatformsKneron is bringing private, on-device Generative AI to the edge with its KNEO350 and KNEO330 series. Attendees will experience real-time video and voice interactions, document-based Q&A, and surveillance chatbots powered by Visual-Language Models. This lineup shows how enterprises can deploy LLM-like functionality without cloud dependency.2. Vehicle SolutionsKneron is unveiling its full-stack automotive AI suite, including an advanced AI-T-BOX with multi-sensor fusion, a real-time Driver Monitoring System, and a feature-rich AI Dash Cam. These demos highlight how Kneron enables smarter, safer mobility with low-latency, on-device intelligence - ideal for next-gen ADAS and fleet safety systems.3. KNEO-PiKneron's answer to Raspberry Pi, but with built-in AI acceleration. This compact board supports keyword spotting, BERT STT, and basic GEN-AI functions like NeoDialog. It's also compatible with standard RPi accessories, making it a developer-friendly edge inference kit for prototyping and light deployments - from smart kiosks to voice assistants.4. Surveillance SystemsKneron is demonstrating intelligent surveillance systems that go beyond detection to interpretation. From dual-camera AI stitching setups to embedded NVRs with facial and license plate recognition, these solutions showcase real-time video analytics optimized for edge environments like smart cities and retail.5. Smart Home IntegrationsKneron is showcasing AI-powered home technologies, including a facial recognition smart door lock and the NUWA humanoid robot. These solutions combine security, personalization, and real-world adaptability, reflecting Kneron's vision for safer, smarter living spaces driven by edge AI.

