China Urges US To Cease Discriminatory Measures


2025-05-20 04:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China has urged the United States to "immediately correct its wrongdoings" and stop "discriminatory" measures after the US issued guidance warning companies not to use advanced computer chips from China, including Huawei's Ascend AI chips.
Commenting on a revised US announcement concerning Chinese chip products, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce stated that the United States has abused its export control measures and imposed stricter restrictions on Chinese chip products based on unfounded allegations, stressing that the announcement in essence still contains discriminatory measures and will distort the market.
The spokesperson added that China firmly opposes such unilateral bullying, noting that the US actions have seriously infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, threatened the security and stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, and disrupted global technological innovation.
The spokesperson urged the US side to work with China to jointly safeguard the consensus reached in the high-level talks in Geneva, and promote the building of sustainable, long-term and mutually beneficial bilateral economic and trade relations.
"If the United States continues to cause China substantive harm, China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

