403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Urges US To Cease Discriminatory Measures
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China has urged the United States to "immediately correct its wrongdoings" and stop "discriminatory" measures after the US issued guidance warning companies not to use advanced computer chips from China, including Huawei's Ascend AI chips.
Commenting on a revised US announcement concerning Chinese chip products, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce stated that the United States has abused its export control measures and imposed stricter restrictions on Chinese chip products based on unfounded allegations, stressing that the announcement in essence still contains discriminatory measures and will distort the market.
The spokesperson added that China firmly opposes such unilateral bullying, noting that the US actions have seriously infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, threatened the security and stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, and disrupted global technological innovation.
The spokesperson urged the US side to work with China to jointly safeguard the consensus reached in the high-level talks in Geneva, and promote the building of sustainable, long-term and mutually beneficial bilateral economic and trade relations.
"If the United States continues to cause China substantive harm, China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.
Commenting on a revised US announcement concerning Chinese chip products, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce stated that the United States has abused its export control measures and imposed stricter restrictions on Chinese chip products based on unfounded allegations, stressing that the announcement in essence still contains discriminatory measures and will distort the market.
The spokesperson added that China firmly opposes such unilateral bullying, noting that the US actions have seriously infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, threatened the security and stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, and disrupted global technological innovation.
The spokesperson urged the US side to work with China to jointly safeguard the consensus reached in the high-level talks in Geneva, and promote the building of sustainable, long-term and mutually beneficial bilateral economic and trade relations.
"If the United States continues to cause China substantive harm, China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment