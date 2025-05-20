403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Says France to Attract Billions in New Investment
(MENAFN) The “Choose France” economic forum is anticipated to generate EURO20 billion (equivalent to USD22.47 billion) in new capital inflow, according to an announcement made by French Leader Emmanuel Macron on Monday.
“This year, we are going to announce 20 billion euros in new investments, plus 20 billion euros in confirmed investments in artificial intelligence (AI),” Macron stated, emphasizing the country’s growing focus on cutting-edge technology.
Earlier in the day, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard reiterated this expectation during an interview with a news agency, noting that they are forecasting EURO37 billion in total investment commitments.
“That includes €20 billion in entirely new projects. And a few weeks ago, the President of the Republic received artificial intelligence investors in Paris: out of the €109 billion announced at the time, €17 billion had been pledged,” Lombard explained, highlighting recent developments in the AI sector.
Held on Monday, the yearly summit seeks to convene global investors and strengthen France’s position as a prime destination for international funding.
“This year, we are going to announce 20 billion euros in new investments, plus 20 billion euros in confirmed investments in artificial intelligence (AI),” Macron stated, emphasizing the country’s growing focus on cutting-edge technology.
Earlier in the day, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard reiterated this expectation during an interview with a news agency, noting that they are forecasting EURO37 billion in total investment commitments.
“That includes €20 billion in entirely new projects. And a few weeks ago, the President of the Republic received artificial intelligence investors in Paris: out of the €109 billion announced at the time, €17 billion had been pledged,” Lombard explained, highlighting recent developments in the AI sector.
Held on Monday, the yearly summit seeks to convene global investors and strengthen France’s position as a prime destination for international funding.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment