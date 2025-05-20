Inova Rpdu Solutions See Successful Pilot Deployments To Power The AI Era

Inova rPDU Solutions See Successful Pilot Deployments

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inova , a leading innovator in data center infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the successful pilot deployment of its next-generation rack PDU (rPDU) solutions across several client sites. Early results show strong performance, reinforcing Inova's commitment to delivering customizable, high-density power solutions built for the evolving demands of AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and next-generation data centers.As data centers worldwide adapt to the explosive growth of AI workloads and high-speed computing, Inova's rPDUs are engineered to support the high-density, high-speed needs of modern infrastructure through deep, tailored customization. Inova's engineering and IT teams collaborate closely with customers to customize both the hardware and software interfaces, ensuring seamless integration, optimized performance, and enhanced access to critical real-time power data.“Customization doesn't mean compromise,” said Fancy Fan, Director of Product Management at Inova.“While our rPDUs offer unmatched flexibility, we maintain the highest standards of safety and reliability. Every solution is developed with rigorous attention to electrical and IT security, and even fully customized models are designed to meet industry-leading standards such as UL certification-delivering peace of mind for our clients.”Inova's solutions span two primary product series:- Xpert Series: Designed for advanced environments, the Xpert series delivers intelligent power distribution with comprehensive customization options, gigabit networking capabilities, and high-current support-ideal for AI data centers and HPC applications.- Xsmart Series: For clients seeking a cost-effective solution, the Xsmart series offers a streamlined, plug-and-play rPDU that meets CE compliance standards, with optional customization available to meet specific deployment needs.Inova's extensive industry experience enables fast UL testing and certification, even for custom builds, allowing enterprises to confidently scale their operations without unnecessary delays.“Whether you're designing a cutting-edge AI facility or upgrading existing infrastructure, Inova's customizable rPDU solutions provide the reliability, flexibility, and intelligence needed to power the future,” Fan added.

Inova PR

INOVA DC LLC

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.