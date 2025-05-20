Rain Continues To Pour In Bengaluru, Traffic Disrupted

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Rain continued to lash Bengaluru city on Tuesday, throwing traffic out of gear, submerging several areas and causing immense problems for the people.

The downpour inundated arterial and ring roads, resulting in the slow movement of vehicles across the city.

The Majestic, K.R. Market, Jayanagar, Chamarajpet, Banashankari, Shantinagar, Vijayanagar, Chandra Layout, Rajajinagar, R.T. Nagar, Hebbal, Malleshwaram, Koramangala, Kamakshipalya, Nagarbhavi, Peenya, and BTM Layout localities witnessed heavy rain in the night, which continued in most of the areas on Tuesday morning as well.

Many localities have witnessed waterlogging, and in some places, uprooted trees have affected the traffic.

Due to waterlogging at the Electronics City flyover, the road towards Silk Board is experiencing slow-moving traffic.

Following the waterlogging obstructing the smooth flow of traffic on busy Hosur Main Road and Outer Ring Road, the Madivala traffic police have advised motorists to use alternative routes and cooperate.

Slow-moving traffic is witnessed due to waterlogging at the Ibluru junction towards Sarjapura Road and Kasthuri Nagar towards the Tin Factory.

Due to heavy waterlogging, Hosur Road was temporarily closed between Silkboard and Rupena Agrahara. The elevated flyover was also closed. Commuters were advised to use an alternate road. They were also advised to avoid Hosur Road completely. However, the traffic police later opened Hosur Road for traffic.

As rainwater had accumulated on the road from the RMS 2nd stage towards the 'Fabelle be' Apartment, commuters were advised to use an alternate route of the New BEL road.

Vehicular movement from Benniganahalli towards the Tin Factory was suspended due to waterlogging in the railway underpass on the road connecting the FCI Godown side to Benniganahalli Metro. The traffic department has stated that the blockage is being cleared, and motorists were requested to cooperate.

K.R. Puram Traffic police stated that due to ongoing rain in the jurisdiction of its station, rainwater has accumulated on the Ring Road near Grand Seasons Hotel in Kasturinagar, causing slow traffic movement. and requested the public to cooperate.

Slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging was also reported from Queens Road towards the Anil Kumble junction; R.V. Dental College towards Lalabagh West Gate, and Silk Board Metro station towards HSR Layout.

The Bengaluru traffic police have further advised vehicle riders to reduce speed while driving in the rain. The drivers have been asked to check windshield wipers, increase visibility, keep control while driving, ensure tyre safety and avoid waterlogged areas.

Three people were killed in rain-related tragedies in Bengaluru on Monday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, along with Bengaluru MLAs, will be visiting rain-affected areas of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and other leaders, including R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, have been visiting rain-hit areas since morning.