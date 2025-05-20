Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arla Foods Ingredients And Brenntag Expand Collaboration Into Southeast Asia


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AARHUS, Denmark, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arla Foods Ingredients has extended its distribution partnership with the Brenntag Group to include Southeast Asia's three largest food and nutrition markets.

The expanded collaboration will see Brenntag distributing Arla Foods Ingredients' extensive portfolio of protein ingredients in Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. It will cover a wide range of categories, including health foods, infant nutrition and sports nutrition, as well as solutions for functionality in dairy and bakery.

Brenntag Group is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The new deals follow 2023's extensive distribution agreement between Arla Foods Ingredients and Zhongbai Xingye Food Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, a Brenntag group company, to serve the Chinese market.

Southeast Asia offers significant market potential. Research suggests that increasing prosperity in the region is driving demand for food and beverage products containing high-quality protein, which is currently not being fully met.1

Alexander Leufgen, Head of Asia-Pacific at Arla Foods Ingredients, said:“Demand for high-quality whey and dairy ingredients is growing across Southeast Asia, especially in key segments like active nutrition and food functionality. Our goal is to improve and extend our offering to manufacturers across the region. By building on our existing arrangement with Brenntag we'll be able to better tailor our products and services to meet their needs.”

Kenneth Keh, Regional President, Nutrition Asia Pacific, Brenntag Specialties, said:“Our partnership with Arla Foods Ingredients in China has been immensely successful, and we are excited to expand it into Southeast Asia. With our combined strength we are confident that we can meet the demand for high-quality, innovative nutritional products in the growing markets of Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.”

For more information contact:

Arla Foods Ingredients
Helence Zhang | Email: ...

Brenntag
Kaye Lim, APAC Communications
Tel: +65 98514750 | Email: ...

1 US Dairy Export Council 'USDEC sparks innovation opportunities in SE Asia with U.S. dairy proteins', January 18th, 2024




A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


