China Urges U.S. to Lift Chip Export Restrictions
(MENAFN) The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has called on the United States to withdraw its export limitations on semiconductors originating from China, particularly those made by Huawei, according to a report from the media.
The ministry criticized Washington’s actions, asserting that “The US is abusing export controls by tightening restrictions on Chinese chips based on groundless accusations.”
This statement was a direct reaction to a declaration made the previous Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security.
That announcement claimed that the deployment of Huawei's Ascend AI chips in any region across the globe constitutes a breach of U.S. export laws.
China’s Commerce Ministry contended that this decision severely damaged a recent understanding achieved between the two countries during diplomatic discussions held in Geneva. It urged the United States to "correct its mistakes" and respect the progress made.
Furthermore, the ministry emphasized that Washington's actions “severely undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms, threaten the stability of global semiconductor supply chains and hinder global innovation.”
It warned that, should the U.S. persist in actions that “harm China’s interests,” the Chinese government would adopt firm steps to protect its lawful rights and national interests.
In an earlier response, He Yongqian, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce, denounced the U.S. stance on Huawei’s Ascend AI chips.
He labeled it a quintessential “non-market and unilateral ‘bullying practice,’” highlighting what he described as the U.S.’s “protectionist” and “unilateralist” approach to international trade.
