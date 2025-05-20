Transaction In Own Shares
|Date of Purchase:
|19 May 2025
|Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:
|6,584
|Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.56
|Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.48
|Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.5506
Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 79,684,157 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 79,684,157 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.
Schedule of Purchases
|Shares purchased:
|DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
|Dates of purchases:
|19 May 2025
|Investment firm:
|Mizuho Securities USA LLC
| Aggregate number of
ordinary shares
acquired
| Daily volume
weighted average
price paid
| Daily highest
price paid per
share
| Daily lowest
price per share
| Trading
Venue
|256
|$ 13.5667
|$ 13.58
|$ 13.56
|ARCX
|368
|$ 13.5400
|$ 13.56
|$ 13.53
|ASPN
|458
|$ 13.5414
|$ 13.57
|$ 13.50
|BATY
|100
|$ 13.5800
|$ 13.58
|$ 13.58
|EDGA
|400
|$ 13.4800
|$ 13.48
|$ 13.48
|EDGX
|2,439
|$ 13.5614
|$ 13.60
|$ 13.52
|IEXG
|500
|$ 13.5225
|$ 13.56
|$ 13.49
|LEVL
|1
|$ 13.5400
|$ 13.54
|$ 13.54
|SGMT
|387
|$ 13.5443
|$ 13.56
|$ 13.53
|UBSA
|300
|$ 13.5475
|$ 13.57
|$ 13.54
|XBOS
|200
|$ 13.5400
|$ 13.54
|$ 13.54
|XCIS
|414
|$ 13.5700
|$ 13.58
|$ 13.55
|XNAS
|761
|$ 13.5529
|$ 13.60
|$ 13.53
|XNYS
|Trading venue
|Currency
| Volume
Weighted
Average Price
| Aggregated
volume
|NYSE
|USD
|$ 13.5506
|6,584
For further information, please contact:
|Diversified Energy Company PLC
|+1 973 856 2757
|Doug Kris
|...
|Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment