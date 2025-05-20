Github Just Got Smarter: Microsoft’S New AI Agent Codes And Debugs For You
Unlike previous AI coding tools, which mostly provide ideas, the new GitHub Copilot bot accepts complete responsibility for particular development tasks once assigned. It may alert developers when a task is completed, provide suggestions for revisions, and immediately add its output to existing codebases. The AI agent is now being released in preview mode, and Microsoft intends to collect early feedback before extending availability.
According to GitHub, the AI helper is designed for low to medium complexity tasks, particularly in stable and well-tested projects. This encompasses anything from bug fixes and code reworking to documentation improvements and new feature additions.
The goal is to free up developers' time from monotonous work so they may concentrate on more ambitious, imaginative projects. When given a task, the Copilot agent marks its activity, finishes the job in a new file, and publishes a summary of its work, according to GitHub, just like any other team member. After that, developers are allowed to examine or alter the result.
GitHub provides a free Copilot tier with restricted capabilities for individual users. However, the new coding agent requires a Copilot Pro+ membership for developers and a Copilot Enterprise plan for businesses. It is now in preview mode to gather early user input.
Since being bought by Microsoft in 2018, GitHub has grown quickly. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claims that the company now brings in over $2 billion annually and that the number of users of its Copilot product has increased to over 15 million, a fourfold increase in only one year.
