Dexterity And Kawasaki Unveil World's First Intelligent Robot Arm For Warehouses

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Dexterity and Kawaski partner to produce 'world's first intelligent robot arm'

May 19, 2025 by Sam Francis

Dexterity , a specialist in physical AI and robotics, has agreed a strategic partnership with Kawasaki Heavy Industries , one of the world's largest robotic arm manufacturing companies, to produce high-performance robot arms for Dexterity's hardware platform: the Mech.

The Mech is a roving, two-armed robot designed from the ground up to embody Physical AI in industrial applications. And it is being described by the companies as“the world's first intelligent robot arm designed for warehouse applications”.

Its roving base enables it to go where large enterprises need heavy lifting of a wide range of goods, and its lightweight but powerful, dual arm design enables it to pick and pack goods at the speed of operations – and beyond.

Kawasaki's expertise in precision engineering has enabled the development of lightweight, 8-degree-of-freedom robotic arms for the Mech.

Kawasaki optimized the strength-to-weight ratio of the Mech arms to make them easy to deploy in warehouses, while at the same time ensuring their capability in lifting weights beyond the OSHA limit for a single person lift.

The collaboration strengthens Dexterity's ability to scale production and deploy its AI-powered robots across a wide range of industries in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Samir Menon, CEO of Dexterity, says:“Our partnership with Kawasaki gives Dexterity the world-class manufacturing expertise needed to deliver advanced robotics at scale.

“With Kawasaki's precision engineering and Dexterity's unique Physical AI approach, we are bringing a new category of enterprise-grade, industrial Mechs to customers for multiple industries worldwide.”

Kenji Bando, CEO robot business division of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, says:“Dexterity's innovative Mech design and Physical AI capabilities are delivering transformational value to large enterprises that have yet to benefit from robotics.

“The Mech's flexibility and intelligence unlock value for business leaders in parcel, ground logistics, retail, e-commerce, and many other markets where adaptability and physical AI-powered intelligence provides a significant advantage.

“We are deeply honored to collaborate with Dexterity on a groundbreaking project that delivers unparalleled value to the logistics industry.”