Egypt Launches Green City Action Plan For Cairo

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 20 (NNN-MENA) – A green city action plan was launched for Cairo, to boost sustainable transport and climate resilience, the Egyptian Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation said yesterday, in a press release.

The plan, in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, focuses on integrating electric vehicles into public transit, developing sustainable transportation systems within neighbourhoods, and managing private car usage, said the press release.

It aligns with Egypt's National Climate Change Strategy 2050, and Nationally Determined Contributions, the press release said, adding that, 50 percent of this fiscal year's public investments in Egypt will be directed to green projects.

Cairo is the third Egyptian city to adopt such a plan, following similar efforts in 6th of October City and Alexandria.– NNN-MENA