PINQ Polka Launches“Support Has No Gender” Campaign For Men To Be Intimate Allies, Not Passive Bystanders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 19, 2025, New Delhi: PINQ Polka, India's leading intimate lifestyle brand, has launched a powerful new campaign titled "Support Has No Gender", aimed at reshaping how we think about support, intimacy, and shared responsibility between men and women in modern relationships.
Whether it's buying wellness products, celebrating comfort-focused lingerie choices, or acknowledging the role of intimate self-care in a woman's confidence, the campaign encourages men to show up, speak up, and participate in the journey of care.
In a culture where conversations about women's bodies, choices, and comfort are often whispered or dismissed, "Support Has No Gender" makes a firm case for visibility and shared empathy. It is no longer enough for men to remain silent spectators. True support means engaging with openness, asking without awkwardness, and appreciating the power of a woman's comfort and wellness choices.
"At PINQ Polka, our focus has always been to create intimate wellness products that empower women, but we also recognize that true change comes when men understand, respect, and support these choices," says Mandeep Singh, Co-Founder of PINQ Polka. "Through this campaign, we're starting conversations that challenge outdated ideas of awkwardness or shame. We're partnering with educators, storytellers, and real-life allies to normalize men buying and talking about intimate wellness products, not as an obligation, but as a gesture of shared care. Our content, outreach, and campaigns are all designed to create a more inclusive language around support, where men are not passive bystanders but confident participants in a woman's wellness journey."
"From partners helping choose self-care essentials to fathers building wellness kits for their daughters, support is evolving. And it must," says Manveen Ssharma, Founder of PINQ Polka. "We created this campaign to show that being an ally in intimate care isn't weak or awkward, it's powerful, progressive, and necessary."
PINQ Polka believes this shift is essential. A survey reported by Deccan Herald found that over 50% of educated urban men in India have never purchased menstrual hygiene products for their partners.
To amplify this message, the brand plans to engage audiences through the #SupportHasNoGender hashtag, encouraging users to share real stories of allyship and support.
"Support is not defined by gender roles. It's defined by understanding, action, and effort. We want to see men confidently celebrating women's choices, participating in their wellness decisions, and standing beside them without the filter of shame," adds Manveen Ssharma
This campaign is a movement toward a world where support is genderless, care is collaborative, and intimacy is empowered, not hidden. Because every woman deserves a partner, a friend, a father, or a brother who believes that comfort, wellness, and confidence aren't hers to manage alone, they're his to support, too.
About Pinq Polka:
PINQ POLKA is a dedicated brand designed to cater to the modern woman by offering premium feminine hygiene and lifestyle products. With a mission to empower women and prioritize their wellness, the brand ensures convenience, quality, and care for women on the go. By addressing the growing market demand for reliable and innovative solutions, PINQ POLKA champions women's health, confidence, and independence, creating a trusted name that aligns with the needs of contemporary lifestyles while promoting empowerment and wellness for all.
