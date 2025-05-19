KRISPY KREME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Krispy Kreme, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
Krispy Kreme, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts. On October 26, 2022, Krispy Kreme commenced a small-scale test to offer doughnuts at McDonald's Corporation restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area and on March 26, 2024, Krispy Kreme and McDonald's announced they would expand their partnership nationwide beginning in the second half of 2024, the complaint alleges.
The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald's locations after the initial marketing launch; (ii) demand at McDonald's locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (iii) the partnership with McDonald's was not profitable; (iv) the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald's; and (v) as a result, Krispy Kreme would pause expansion into new McDonald's locations.
The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its "[n]et revenue was $375.2 million . . . a decline of 15.3%" and a "[n]et [l]oss [of] $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million." Additionally, Krispy Kreme announced that it is "reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald's" and "withdrawing its prior full year outlook and not updating it" due in part to "uncertainty around the McDonald's deployment schedule," the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell by nearly 25%, the Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit alleges.
